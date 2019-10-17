Willy Paul forgives Rayvanny as their collabo song “Mmmh” Hits No.1.
The controversial Kenyan artist Willy Paul eventually decided to bring the beef between him and Rayvanny to an end through on an Instagram post. Willy...
10 ways to Find Out You’re Dating a Slay Queen
2020 is here, and the boychild still continues to be under 'sieke,' thanks to these Kenyan slay queens. This breed of girls is not new...
Huddah Monroe Slammed by Former TV Star Elizabeth Irungu for Lying about The Man who Took Her Virginity
Former tv star Elizabeth Irungu has for the first time picked a bone with socialite Huddah Monroe. In a set of media updates, Elizabeth disregarded...
Who is Ann Mwenda- New Nairobi deputy governor?
Ann Kananu Mwenda was nominated to the position of Nairobi deputy governor on Monday, January 6. Before being nominated to the deputy governor’s position, Ms...
DPP Noordin Haji Annuls Nomination of Anne Kananu as Nairobi Deputy Governor
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji issued a strong statement to Governor Mike Sonko for nominating his deputy. The embattled Nairobi Governor nominated...
Residents Flee Villages Around Manda Bay Airfield Area
Residents are packing out of the Manda Bay area of Lamu County for their safety. This incident comes after the al Shabab attack that...
Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee’s Secretary-General seat
Jubilee's secretary-general is currently the former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju. However, as the party elections draw closer in March, the Kimilili MP and a...
Sonko nominates deputy governor after two years
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda to deputize him. In a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Beatrice Elachi, on...
Chicago Mother Who Lost Her Son in Manda Bay Airfield Terrorist Attack
Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield Today affirmed the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., in the terrorist attack that happened on Sunday morning in Lamu,...
Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi
A suspect believed to be a Somali-Canadian citizen was today arrested by sleuths in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi County. The suspect, identified as Abdinasir Abudule,...
High Court Orders Immigration department to ensure a smooth Miguna Homecoming
As the outspoken and hothead Miguna Miguna prepares to jet back to the country on Tuesday the 7th 2020 at 9 pm, the court...
KPL Moneybags Wazito sign Togolese star
Kenya Premier League moneybags Wazito FC have signed Togolese defender Esuf Bourhana to boost their back-line which has shipped in 20 goals in 15...
AFC Leopards star John Makwata sets new record after win over Zoo
Kenyan International John Makwata became the first-ever player to bag a hat-trick for AFC Leopards since 2010. The forward achieved feat in AFC Leopards 4-1...
Return of Miguna Miguna From Exile
A renowned lawyer and political activist, Dr. Miguna Miguna, will return to the country on Tuesday, 7th January 2020. The self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM)...
The arrest of Bobi Wine during a meeting leads to unrest in Uganda
Member of Parliament for Kyadondo Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine and other leaders he works with jointly, have been arrested. The firing of teargas has...
Suspected terrorists arrested while trying to gain access into Nanyuki British military camp
Sunday evening saw the arrest of four individuals suspected to be terrorists for trying to forcefully enter the British Army Camp located in Nanyuki,...
Alarm as more companies plan to lay off employees
The economy is not doing well going by the number of companies that have laid off their employees in the last year. Meanwhile, institutions...
Michael Oliver makes history as he uses VAR to award a red card
The well known English referee, Michael Oliver on January, Sunday 5th 2020 made history. Oliver made his history while officiating the Derby and Crystal...
Middlesbrough hold spurs to a 1-1 draw
Tottenham Hotspur stumbled into a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough as the faced off each other for the FA cup. Tottenham hotspurs seemed to dominate...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue completely destroyed in Malmo
The Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue was on Sunday morning found vandalised. His fans are the one responsible for the damage after he invested...
Prof Stephen Gitahi appointed new UON vice chancellor
Prof Stephen Gitahi takes over from Peter Mbithi Prof Gitahi previously was the vice-chancellor- human resource and administration Professor Stephen Gitahi has been appointed...
Veteran Actor Jackie Chan almost drowns while Filming his latest Movie
Veteran actor Jackie Chan was recently in a scenario...
Government shuts down operations at Manda Airport after Al Shabaab Attack
Following the early morning attack in Manda Bay, the government and the Kenya civil aviation airport authorities in Lamu have suspended all operations in...
Al Shabaab strikes U.S. – Kenya military camp in Lamu
Al-Shabaab, the Islamist extremist group, launched an early morning attack on a joint U.S. and Kenyan military airstrip in Lamu. The Kenyan Defense Force...
Switch TV presenter Jackie Matubia confirms Break up with Captain Mogz
Former Tahidi high actress alias Jolene has finally confirmed that she broke up with her pilot hubby in March 2019 and that their marriage...
KDF Kill four suspected Al-Shabaab Militants associated with Mombasa Raha Bus attack in Lamu
Soldiers from Kenya defence forces have killed four suspected al Shabaab militants with the attack of the Mombasa Raha bus in Lamu County. The...
Miguna Miguna Ask Boni khalwale to organize Isikuti dancers to Entertain his Footage Back to the Country
Former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate and combative lawyer Miguna Miguna will finally come back to the Country on Tuesday 7th this month. In his return,...
