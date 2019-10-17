Entertainment

Willy Paul forgives Rayvanny as their collabo song “Mmmh” Hits No.1.

Fredrick Musila -
The controversial Kenyan artist Willy Paul eventually decided to bring the beef between him and Rayvanny to an end through on an Instagram post. Willy...
Entertainment

10 ways to Find Out You’re Dating a Slay Queen

Gilbert Kirgotty -
2020 is here, and the boychild still continues to be under 'sieke,' thanks to these Kenyan slay queens. This breed of girls is not new...
Entertainment

Huddah Monroe Slammed by Former TV Star Elizabeth Irungu for Lying about The Man who Took Her Virginity

Fredrick Musila -
Former tv star Elizabeth Irungu has for the first time picked a bone with socialite Huddah Monroe. In a set of media updates, Elizabeth disregarded...
Politics

Who is Ann Mwenda- New Nairobi deputy governor?

Edwin Ginni -
Ann Kananu Mwenda was nominated to the position of Nairobi deputy governor on Monday, January 6. Before being nominated to the deputy governor’s position, Ms...
News

DPP Noordin Haji Annuls Nomination of Anne Kananu as Nairobi Deputy Governor

Erick Flavour -
The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji issued a strong statement to Governor Mike Sonko for nominating his deputy. The embattled Nairobi Governor nominated...
News

Residents Flee Villages Around Manda Bay Airfield Area

Erick Flavour -
Residents are packing out of the Manda Bay area of Lamu County for their safety. This incident comes after the al Shabab attack that...
News

Kimilili MP-Didmus Barasa Eyes Jubilee’s Secretary-General seat

Fredrick Musila -
Jubilee's secretary-general is currently the former Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju. However, as the party elections draw closer in March, the Kimilili MP and a...
News

Sonko nominates deputy governor after two years

Laiza Maketso -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda to deputize him. In a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Beatrice Elachi, on...
News

Chicago Mother Who Lost Her Son in Manda Bay Airfield Terrorist Attack

Erick Flavour -
Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield Today affirmed the death of her 23-year-old son, Henry Mayfield Jr., in the terrorist attack that happened on Sunday morning in Lamu,...
News

Terror Suspect Arrested in Eastleigh Nairobi

Erick Flavour -
A suspect believed to be a Somali-Canadian citizen was today arrested by sleuths in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi County. The suspect, identified as Abdinasir Abudule,...
News

High Court Orders Immigration department to ensure a smooth Miguna Homecoming

Fredrick Musila -
As the outspoken and hothead Miguna Miguna prepares to jet back to the country on Tuesday the 7th 2020 at 9 pm, the court...
Sports News

KPL Moneybags Wazito sign Togolese star

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League moneybags Wazito FC have signed Togolese defender Esuf Bourhana to boost their back-line which has shipped in 20 goals in 15...
News

Kakamega Lawyers in Disagreement Over clean-up operation by the Governor

Richard M Adrian -
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya supervised demolition of kiosks in Kakamega Town.  Wycliff told residents he did not trust his employees. The Kakamega boss clarified that...
Sports News

AFC Leopards star John Makwata sets new record after win over Zoo

Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan International John Makwata became the first-ever player to bag a hat-trick for AFC Leopards since 2010. The forward achieved feat in AFC Leopards 4-1...
News

Return of Miguna Miguna From Exile

Erick Flavour -
A renowned lawyer and political activist, Dr. Miguna Miguna, will return to the country on Tuesday, 7th January 2020. The self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM)...
News

The arrest of Bobi Wine during a meeting leads to unrest in Uganda

Laiza Maketso -
Member of Parliament for Kyadondo Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine and other leaders he works with jointly, have been arrested. The firing of teargas has...
News

Suspected terrorists arrested while trying to gain access into Nanyuki British military camp

Laiza Maketso -
Sunday evening saw the arrest of four individuals suspected to be terrorists for trying to forcefully enter the British Army Camp located in Nanyuki,...
Business News

Alarm as more companies plan to lay off employees

Wambui Wariahe -
The economy is not doing well going by the number of companies that have laid off their employees in the last year. Meanwhile, institutions...
Sports News

Michael Oliver makes history as he uses VAR to award a red card

affaxerd -
The well known English referee, Michael Oliver on January, Sunday 5th 2020 made history. Oliver made his history while officiating the Derby and Crystal...
Sports News

Middlesbrough hold spurs to a 1-1 draw

affaxerd -
Tottenham Hotspur stumbled into a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough as the faced off each other for the FA cup. Tottenham hotspurs seemed to dominate...
Sports News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statue completely destroyed in Malmo

affaxerd -
The Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue was on Sunday morning found vandalised. His fans are the one responsible for the damage after he invested...
County News

Pastor stabs wife before committing suicide in the eyes of believers

Edwin Ginni -
The congregation at Bamburi, Kisauni was shocked by the incidence where their pastor stabbed wife before killing himself. The rogue pastor, Elisha Misiko did the...
News

Prof Stephen Gitahi appointed new UON vice chancellor

Edwin Ginni -
Prof Stephen Gitahi takes over from Peter Mbithi Prof Gitahi previously was the vice-chancellor- human resource and administration Professor Stephen Gitahi has been appointed...
News Richard M Adrian -

Kakamega Lawyers in Disagreement Over clean-up operation by the Governor

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya supervised demolition of kiosks in...
Entertainment Fredrick Musila -

Veteran Actor Jackie Chan almost drowns while Filming his latest Movie

Veteran actor Jackie Chan was recently in a scenario...
