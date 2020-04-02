Home Blogging Importance of adopting e-learning
Importance of adopting e-learning

By Laiza Maketso

The novel COVID-19 has affected all sectors of the world economy phenomenally. Globalization means the movement of goods and people freely, which helps spur and promote the growth of the economy.

Failure of those as mentioned above happening implies the world’s economy becomes undermined severely, causing each country to feel the impact of a grappling economy.

Currently, people continue succumbing to the deadly coronavirus. In turn, world healthcare systems are in crisis, and the economic bane making businesses seek an alternative method of providing necessary services to their clients.

Survival for the fittest

According to psychologist Howard Gardner, his book five minds of the future highlights essential values to help people succeed in the future. They include disciplinary competence, the ability to synthesize information, ethical values, and witting creativity.

With these values, individuals can comfortably thrive through current and future survival threats. For instance, creativity will go a long way towards addressing any risks, as people will be more innovative.

For example, medical experts keep on advising people to avoid crowded areas such as schools, vehicles, shopping malls, and cinemas. That means finding better ways to access services, including education.

Regarding safety from terror attacks, several embassies in Kenya have, from time to time, advised the government to embrace new methods of serving its citizens.

At the point when push comes to shove, technology will play a vital role in dealing with the COVID-19 disaster. Mobile phones, which are everywhere in Kenya, may turn out as an alternative for providing e-learning lessons.

Digital experts should devise ways of making cell phones used for educational purposes.

High-priority assets

For instance, some key websites or notes (together with assignments and exams) can be sent to students in whichever location. Primarily, most individuals use mobile phones for sending messages and making calls.

Other modes of e-learning that may come in handy would be to improve blackboards where necessary, though the expensive costs may hinder the transformation.

Radio and television are also an important medium for digital learning. For the longest time, these two have played a crucial role in educating and entertaining people. A third role may be to incorporate education in its program guide.

As compared to televisions, most Kenyans can access radios, making them indispensable when it comes to educating children when at home.

Notwithstanding, migrating from the regular face-to-face learning to e-learning requires expert training. It would help to develop, design, and implement better content delivery methods. These include making notes adaptable to e-learning modes right from sounds, aesthetics, illustrations, and reading.

Digitally, Kenya is a step ahead, making it easier for experts to help on such a trajectory. With the presence of radio and mobile phones, everything can work efficiently.

Creativity

Finally, as a country, we need to improve our capacity towards synthesizing information. The big problem isn’t students getting enough information, but rather divulging information to them that helps build their understanding capacity is the challenge.

Concerning this, we need to train students on how to grasp information, most especially meta-learning. Without this approach, students may never learn with all the information available on television, radio, and the internet.

To embrace distance learning or e-learning on a large scale, a significant amount of budget allocation from the national government is necessary.

