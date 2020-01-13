Home Blogging Shock as Muslim Imam weds fellow man!
Blogging

Shock as Muslim Imam weds fellow man!

By Connie Mukenyi

Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga is on the limelight after their Imam wedded a fellow man. Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, got married to his “bride” two weeks ago. He is 27 years old.

Imam Mutumba got married unknowingly to a man. His “bride” went by the name Swabullah Nabukeera. This feminine name did not arouse any suspicion.

In those two weeks, the Sheikh was not aware of his “wife’s” true gender.

It was not until a police case that the truth revealed itself. The police arrested “Swabullah” on allegations of theft.

During a body search by female officers, they found out that he was a man. “Nabukeera” revealed that his real name is Richard Tumushabe.

The manly bride always performed all house chores during the day.

“We always saw “ her” washing clothes and utensils just like any other woman. It was difficult knowing she was not a woman” Mr. Henry Mukwaya, the imam’s neighbor said.

Sheikh Mohammed is one of the mosque’s three imams, according to Sheikh Issa Busuulwa, head of imams in the mosque. He has been preaching for four years and teaching children Islam.

Sheikh Issa stated he attended Imam Mohammed’s wedding reception at his grandmother’s place in Kyampisi Trading Center. He was quick to add the mosque did not partake in the wedding planning and preparations.

Action was taken

Sheikh Mutumba was suspended from the mosque following this tragic event.

“Sheikh Mohammed is under investigation” Sheikh Abdul Noor, regional Kadhi, disclosed.

What Muslim leaders had to say

The mosque’s Bilal, Mr. Amisi Kibunga, agrees meeting the “bride” on two occasions that she had come to the mosque. He agreed it was hard to know if the masquerading man was not a woman.

“Sheik Mohammed came to me 4 days after their wedding. He complained that his new “bride” did not want to undress when they went to bed. I was going to pay them a visit to advice “her” when I heard of this news”, Mr. Amisi said.

Namagabi Muslim chairperson, Sheikh Mohammed Ssemambo had the following to say. “Sheikh Mohammed is an Imam, a Muslim leader. He ought to have followed the right procedures as in the Quran when getting a wife.”

Frustrated Imam

Neighbors have not seen the Imam for four days since the incident happened. They revealed that his relative had taken him in for counseling.

The Imam is very devastated and needs counseling according to the neighbors.

 

NEWS JUST IN

