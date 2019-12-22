Home Blogging The Bitter Sweet Reality of Destination Coast this Festive Season
Blogging

The Bitter Sweet Reality of Destination Coast this Festive Season

By Fredrick Musila

Life in Mombasa has always promised a fun-filled encounter with paradise scenes observed in most parts of the streets. Many Kenyans choose to visit the coastal city and experience what life has to offer.

 

This year alone, many taxpayers have downed their tools because of poor work-related issues and the country’s depressing economy. In Mombasa, locals are busy preparing to host large crowds of local tourists from Nairobi and other farfetched cities.

Hotels are set to hike their room charges as they seek to attract more customers. In the streets, you will see businesses stocking their shelves in preparation for the forthcoming festive season. 

 

So, how is life expected to be?

 

It is expected that all the locals touring the city to be excited at the moment they board the luxurious SGR railway from Syokimau terminus to Mombasa terminus. The fares do not hike compared to the ordinary public service vehicles in town. 

Once in the town, there are taxis and other public transport services available to take you to the destination of choice. Once there, you will find a hospitable environment and book a room that you will enjoy the rest of your holiday.You can either book a room at the destination or online using hotel booking sites like booking.com, safarishub.com etc.

 

But will that be the case this year?

 

Away from imagining what life will be and what to expect, let’s get back to the unnerving reality. The City of Mombasa has recently been on the news for the not so charming story. Jobs have been reduced to a near halt as traders and businesses being affected by the governments’ ban on container transport using the road.

 

Many Kenyans have chosen to stay at work and earn extra cash than spending their hard-earned money in Mombasa. The beaches have not yet witnessed the large crowds that usually describe them during the preceding December periods.

Up to now, the SGR train scheduled to depart on the 30th of December is not yet fully booked. During the past season, one would not get a train seat weeks before the traveling date.

 

What the city has to offer for the wealthy

 

For the wealthy, the difference does not matter whether it is on December holidays or Easter. Their financial status remains the same as always. With enough money, local tourists can still enjoy living in five-star hotels and dining in exclusive joints with family and friends. 

Previous articleMassive Cholera Outbreak Reported Countrywide

RELATED ARTICLES

Blogging

4 challenges that you must encounter while studying abroad

Charlotte Whitney -
In this world, nothing is perfect, and everything good has challenges. Whenever you decide to study abroad, there are pretty difficulties that you encounter,...
Read more
Blogging

Are we willing to fight corruption?

Wambui Wariahe -
Aren’t we all so fed up of seeing stories about corruption in the media? Have we been caught up in a web that we...
Read more
Featured

Blogging Explained : A Profit Making Guide into the World of Blogging

Richard M Adrian -
Learning Curve: High Profit Generation Duration: 4 Months Startup Capital: Ksh 10,000 - Ksh 15,000 Minimum Income Potential: 50, 000  +/Month Full time bloggers...
Read more
11,550FansLike
2,907FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

The Bitter Sweet Reality of Destination Coast this Festive Season

Blogging Fredrick Musila -
Life in Mombasa has always promised a fun-filled encounter with paradise scenes observed in most parts of the streets. Many Kenyans choose to visit...
Read more

Massive Cholera Outbreak Reported Countrywide

Health Fredrick Musila -
As the country battles to find a solution to cancer treatment and elimination, there is another worrying ailment in Kenya that we have never...
Read more

5 reasons why forgiveness is not optional

Lifestyle Wambui Wariahe -
  "Forgiveness is me giving up my right to hurt you for hurting me." –Anonymous Are you struggling with forgiveness? How long do you plan...
Read more

A Subaru Car Plunges into a Sewer at Kariobangi

News Fredrick Musila -
Today, Kariobangi, Mathare, and Huruma residents woke up to a strange scene at around 8 am when some witnessed a Subaru Impreza losing control...
Read more

Entertainment Stars we Have Probably Forgotten by Now

Entertainment Fredrick Musila -
The Kenyan industry has been full of controversies, breakups, makeups, and entertainment gossips since time and again. We notice rising stars from both the...
Read more

Senate to Determine Waititu’s Fate After the Impeachment

Politics Richard M Adrian -
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was subjected to an impeachment motion that went through various session before its success. Waitutu was stripped his position for the...
Read more

Raila and Murkomen in Tight Embrace

Local news Richard M Adrian -
Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and opposition leader Raila Odinga tightly held each other in their arms leaving the mourners in awe.  It was during...
Read more

Human Rights Groups In Mombasa and Nairobi Urge Government to Publicize Information For SGR Contract

News Justin Nzioka -
Information regarding the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) still remains a highly guarded secret. Since its construction commencement, the terms binding the contract are only...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke