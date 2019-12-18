4 Investments you can start now with limited resources

Starting your own business requires more personal courage and dedication than money. Today most people prefer to engage in activities that will feed their passion and interest in addition to getting payment. After all, you do not have to wait to retire at 60 and look back at life, feeling like you wasted your time. Luckily, there are several ways in which you can start a business without necessarily having to spend a fortune. Here are some business opportunities you can engage in at the comfort of your home with minimal finance or an internet connection.

1.Making chatbots:

Today, almost every company requires to embrace messaging through the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and chatbots. You can learn how to make the bots in the comfort of your home without coding for companies. The chatbots assist companies in improving their marketing and enhancing customer care efforts.

2.Bookkeeping services:

You can either decide to use online invoicing tools and other applications. Some of the collective activities you engage in as a bookkeeper include creating a balance sheet, provision of income statements, and financial reports.

3.Marketing services:

Engaging in digital marketing is one of how you can get equipped with clients directly and expand in the future. There is a wide range of companies that are searching for freelancers who can transform their websites to have more traffic. Once you influence more leads, their frequent visitors turn to loyal customers.

4.Social media consultant:

In the current century, almost every person loves Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Therefore, you can use the platforms to offer formal training to the viewers. The expansion of new platforms will not end any time soon, hence offering professional courses will work towards influencing the users. Social media is one of the major trends with unlimited potential, which is worth to invest your time.