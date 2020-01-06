Alarm as more companies plan to lay off employees

The economy is not doing well going by the number of companies that have laid off their employees in the last year. Meanwhile, institutions of higher learning are releasing masses of graduates into the job market. How do we balance the equilibrium?

Here are some of the companies that have sent employees home because of poor economic performance.

Portland cement: This giant cement company declared all their employees redundant. They further asked them to reapply for their jobs under new terms.

East African Portland Cement has been struggling financially and claims to be making losses of up to 8 million daily.

Stanbic Bank: The bank laid off approximately 80 employees in early retirement. With improved technology, more banks are likely to reduce their workforce in the coming days.

Telkom Kenya: The merger between Airtel and Telkom saw Telkom lay off over 500 of its employees. Telkom has sent over 1500 employees’ home over the last five years.

Finlay Flowers: The firm closed its two farms – Chemerei and Tarakwet – in Kericho laid off over 1500 employees.

The Kericho County Government lost over Sh.1.5 billion in the form of taxes and land rates annually from the closure of the two farms.

Spotpesa: The betting company shut down its operations and sent over 360 employees’ home. The firm complained about heavy taxation and frustrations from what they called unnecessary regulations.

Betin: The betting company laid off over 200 employees owing to the closure of the business.

The issue of unemployment in Kenya is still a big crisis. The government needs to find sustainable ways of creating employment for its citizens.

There many ways in which a government can attract investors to deal with the unemployment crisis in Kenya.