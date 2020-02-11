As from 10th February 2020 Barclays bank of Kenya ceased to exist, at least on paper. The bank officially changed its name to Absa Bank Kenya PLC. A year and a half after the Absa group bought a controlling stake at the bank’s parent company Barclays Africa, it promoted the name change.

In 2018, London Based Barclays PLC sold most of its shares to Barclays Banks Africa to end a century of the British bank’s involvement.

Re-branding

A statement released by the Barclays bank stated that the bank commences its trading on 10th February as Absa Bank Kenya PLC. They added that the relationships and obligations that the bank has with the customers are not affected by the name change.

Absa group chief executive, Maria Ramos, said that the move allowed the bank to operate as an African Brand. She added that the brand signified a new identity as a standalone African bank with global scalability.

Absa Bank Kenya PLC managing director, Jeremy Awori said that; the name change was a major milestone for the business. Absa launched a strategy which focused on regaining market share the core business.

Absa is a brand that embodies core values of innovation, entrepreneurship and resilience characteristics that describe Kenyans.

The lender is expected to complete the re-branding and transition before June 2020. Following receipts of Kenya limited changed to Absa insurance Kenya limited effective 10th February. The separation compromises the gradual replacements of services, primarily involving operational and information technology.