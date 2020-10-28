Construction of highway leaves Ruaka Landlords, tenants in a dilemma

Tenants living in the Ndenderu and Ruaka areas of Nairobi are currently faced with the looming challenge of moving from their houses against their wish due to the ongoing expansion of the Northern bypass road.

The contractors have been working their way down from Limuru and are now working around the Joyland area, which is at the heart of residential apartments in the estate.

The construction has seen roadworks undertaken right at the gates to many apartments.

One of the area residents who is a homeowner told journalists that he is worried and don’t know what will happen as he actually bought one of the affected apartments.

James Gitahi’s story represents the story of hundreds of locals who are now being forced to step out of their houses and right into the messy construction.

A Study Report by ESIA shows that for the dualling of the Eastern and Northern bypasses, land use along the Northern Bypass land consists of residential estates such as Kigwa Ridge estate, Wembley estate, hotels like Country Club and Windsor Golf Hotel, retail businesses, malls such as the recent Two Rivers mall, Churches, mosques and quarry sites.

Upon completion of the project, the new dual carriage highway would place these buildings on the edge of the superhighway.

The Northern Bypass starts at Ruaka along Nairobi-Limuru Road and ends at its junction with the Eastern Bypass and is 20.2 Km.

Just like the Eastern Bypass, the sub-urban environment along the Northern Bypass has been characterised by the commercial as well as residential developments adjacent to the highway.

The project was commissioned on October 18, 2016, by the Government of Kenya through Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

This is the second time the roadworks are putting tenants and landlords in turmoil. In March 2019, landlords moved to court in a bid to stop the expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

1200 landlords had their houses marked for demolition to make way for the road.