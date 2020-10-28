Home Business Construction of highway leaves Ruaka Landlords, tenants in a dilemma
BusinessNews

Construction of highway leaves Ruaka Landlords, tenants in a dilemma

By Stanley Kasee

Tenants living in the Ndenderu and Ruaka areas of Nairobi are currently faced with the looming challenge of moving from their houses against their wish due to the ongoing expansion of the Northern bypass road.

The contractors have been working their way down from Limuru and are now working around the Joyland area, which is at the heart of residential apartments in the estate.

The construction has seen roadworks undertaken right at the gates to many apartments.

One of the area residents who is a homeowner told journalists that he is worried and don’t know what will happen as he actually bought one of the affected apartments.

James Gitahi’s story represents the story of hundreds of locals who are now being forced to step out of their houses and right into the messy construction.

A Study Report by ESIA shows that for the dualling of the Eastern and Northern bypasses, land use along the Northern Bypass land consists of residential estates such as Kigwa Ridge estate, Wembley estate, hotels like Country Club and Windsor Golf Hotel, retail businesses, malls such as the recent Two Rivers mall, Churches, mosques and quarry sites.

Upon completion of the project, the new dual carriage highway would place these buildings on the edge of the superhighway.

The Northern Bypass starts at Ruaka along  Nairobi-Limuru Road and ends at its junction with the Eastern Bypass and is 20.2 Km.

Just like the Eastern Bypass, the sub-urban environment along the Northern Bypass has been characterised by the commercial as well as residential developments adjacent to the highway.

The project was commissioned on October 18, 2016, by the Government of Kenya through Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

This is the second time the roadworks are putting tenants and landlords in turmoil. In March 2019, landlords moved to court in a bid to stop the expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

1200 landlords had their houses marked for demolition to make way for the road.

Related news

News

KRA nabs bhang and heroin at JKIA

Laiza Maketso -
The Kenya Revenue Authority today captured hidden bhang and heroin being sneaked into the country via an international courier service provider at JKIA. The bhang...
Read more
Business

KCB named the safest financial institution in Kenya

Laiza Maketso -
The Global Finance rankings has named the Kenya Commercial Bank as the safest banking institution in the country. During the 29th annual World's Safest banks...
Read more
News

Murkomen explains why BBI report proposed changes could end Raila Odinga’s political career (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has explained a theory on how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could end Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila...
Read more
Load more

Trending

President Uhuru’s cousin leads Kikuyu elders to Ruto’s home

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, Kung'u Muigai on Tuesday the 27th of October, led a team of Kikuyu elders to Deputy President William Ruto's Karen...
Read more

Philadelphia (USA) has second night of violence after death of black...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Protesters hold up posters in protest over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia Image: Mark Makela...
Read more

Murkomen explains why BBI report proposed changes could end Raila Odinga’s...

News Alfred Kiura -
Elgeyo-Marakwet County Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has explained a theory on how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could end Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila...
Read more

Liverpool: another blow for Jürgen Klopp!

football kenyan -
Yesterday evening, the Reds won 2 goals to 0 against Midtjylland. But that success was marred by Fabinho's injury. Another blow for...
Read more

KRA nabs bhang and heroin at JKIA

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenya Revenue Authority today captured hidden bhang and heroin being sneaked into the country via an international courier service provider at JKIA. The bhang...
Read more

Internet Explorer 11 will automatically open some sites on Microsoft Edge

Tech news kenyan -
To encourage users to migrate to Microsoft Edge, the Redmond firm will soon prevent Internet Explorer 11 from accessing certain websites and force the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke