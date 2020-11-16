DCI detectives seize 3,050 grams of suspected heroin at JKIA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives based on Komo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has seized over 3.050 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin.

The DCI confirmed the incident, stating that the haul was discovered on a foreign traveller identified as Ordijhe Mike who was to fly to Italy.

The agency said the Mr Ordijhe Mike is in lawful custody as further analysis of the substance is conducted.

The suspect, who was to fly to Italy, was found concealing the said substance in his suitcase.

This comes a few days after the DCI anti-narcotics stated that it had heightened vigilance amid a rise in drug business which has been linked to the funding of terrorist groups.

Terrorist organizations are reported to have shifted to narcotics trade to raise money as traditional revenue streams have been affected by the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, the Anti-Narcotics Unit impounded two trucks with a combined cache of a tonne and 96Kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Sh32.9 million.

Five suspects, among them a woman believed to be the owner of the consignment that is believed to have been sneaked in from Ethiopia, through Moyale, destined for Nairobi, were arrested.

Speaking to journalists, the Anti-Narcotics Unit Deputy Director Janet Shako noted that the proceeds of the narcotics are being used to fund terrorism activities, adding that detectives will not relent on the ongoing war until they ensure the trend is reversed.

In the recent past, a multi-agency team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations sleuths seized yet other tonnes of drugs being sneaked to the country.

The detectives also impounded on a 165kilograms of bhang with a street value of Sh5million.