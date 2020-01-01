Home Business News Do not make your children your retirement plan
Do not make your children your retirement plan

By Wambui Wariahe
failure to save for retirement will make you become a burden to your children


Raising your children and expecting them to help you in your old age is outdated. News flash; times have changed and our thinking should take a similar turn.

It is the high time parents left their comfort zone to increase their income and have a good retirement plan. Economic times have changed drastically and it is becoming a tough job to raise children. The cost of food and education increases daily.

“Money isn’t everything…but it ranks right up there with oxygen.”
― Rita Davenport

Increase your side hustles. One income cannot sustain your ever increasing needs.

Live within your means: Instead of competing with your peers, compete with yourself. Set your goals and ensure that your income curve is on the rise. If you are straining to pay bills like rent and school fees, then it is time to take a few steps backwards and rethink.

Start saving early: It is imperative to start saving for your retirement as soon as you start generating income. Watch out for procrastination because it will derail your plan for a long time.

Save, Save and Save: Put your savings in both long and short term saving schemes. Short term means that you can dispose your savings quickly but with long term you may have to wait longer to convert the investment into liquid cash. Short term saving schemes may include investing in stocks and shares, while long term schemes may include investing in land, life insurance schemes and government bonds.

Save wisely and consider inflation. Always ask for expert advice to avoid investing in loss making ventures. Take caution of get-quick-rich-schemes. Many people have lost colossal sums of money to con-men.

If you don’t plan for your retirement, you are likely to become a burden to your children. Expecting too much from your children may result in strained relationships because they will have their share of responsibilities. They will also need to save for their future as well.

“Money does not buy you happiness, but lack of money certainly buys you misery.”
― Daniel Kahneman,

Never let your children worry about you unless it is inevitable.







