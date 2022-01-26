‘Earthquake’ team to unite country, salvage economy — Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘earthquake team’ held their first rally together on Wednesday in Eldama-Ravine, Baringo.

They said their new alliance has nothing to do with sharing leadership positions but aims to unite the country and salvage the economy.

This is what Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula said.

They spoke during an impromptu rally on their way to Nakuru on Wednesday for a mega rally.

“Our coming together is not about what we shall get but it is to solve the serious unemployment, ethnicity and divisive politics in the country,” DP Ruto said.

The spoke barely three days after ANC ditched the One Kenya Alliance for Ruto’s UDA during what they said would send an “earthquake” through Kenya. At the same time, ANC endorsed Mudavadi as its presidential candidate at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday.

Ruto said they decided to work together with Mudavadi and Wetang’ula because Kenya has freedom of association and “I also believe democratic Kenya belongs to all of us.”

He said the coalition shall give a run for their money to the few individuals who believe in negotiating and sharing the leadership positions of this country in big hotels.

“This time round they will not succeed,” Ruto said.

The DP also said the country does not require urgent amendments to the Constitution before salvaging the economy that is almost in a nosedive.

He said his bottom-up economic model is geared towards empowering the common mwananchi and ending the over-reliance on handouts.

Ruto said his government would make a massive allocation to uplift low-income Kenyans and put in place reasonable business laws to guard everyone.

He also said his government shall prioritise agriculture and review the skyrocketing cost of fertiliser.

“Every Kenyan under my administration shall also be enrolled in a free NHIF medical scheme,” Ruto said.

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula backed Ruto, saying they agreed to join UDA to end the deep-rooted animosity of divisive politics and work to revive the economy.

“Musalia and I shall never at any given time regret we joined Ruto because we believe this is the only team that shall form the next government,” Wetang’ula said.

He said, “An African man is circumcised once,” adding they shall never retreat and journey with Ruto until the end.

Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta should not pity him for joining UDA, “instead he should know millions of Kenyans languishing in the harsh economy are disappointed in him,” he said.

The ANC leader said Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja is already a stalled project and UDA is headed to salvage the country.

Present were governors Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu), William Cheptumo (Baringo North) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini).

Duale said the coalition of the trio “is meant to sweep all the evil and save the country from economic collapse”.

Nyoro said Mt Kenya as a whole has decided Ruto shall be the Kenya’s fifth president after Uhuru.

