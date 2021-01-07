JKIA renovation to interrupt travel for 12 months

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is set for a 12-month renovation, with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) giving a disruption notice to travelers.

Passengers leaving the airport have been asked to arrive at least four hours before the departure time.

The Sh963 million renovation project works being undertaken at terminals 1B and 1C aim to improve the check-in, retail operations, security screening, and offer lounge experience for departing passengers.

According to a press release from KAA seen by journalists, the refurbishment will transform the airport to offer passengers a memorable experience.

“The 12-month airport development works which is estimated to cost Sh963 million aims to renovate the departure halls to improve the check-ins, retail operations, security and further offer travelers passenger lounge experience,” read part of the press release.

The renovation project also includes new world-class retail and food options, upgraded check-in and lounge areas, best-in-class technology, improved passenger flows, among other travel experience enhancements.

According to KAA, The passenger flow will be enhanced due to the centralization of security screening procedures and the relocation of available floor spaces to international departure gates.

The agency’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Gitari stated that the upgrading and facelift of the T1B & 1C aim to align the passenger experience to match what is offered at T1A to improve the customer experience at the airport.

Gitari further noted that the remodeling project is an integral part of the ongoing JKIA Customer Service Improvement Plan (CSIP), which was formulated from feedback from the stakeholders and customers.

Airlines that have been operating from Terminal 1B and 1C have also been served with a notice for temporary relocation to Terminal 1A and Terminal 2.

JKIA serves as a hub for most airline operations across the East African region.

The airport was designed and build in 1978 to serve about 2.5 million travelers annually, but this capacity has been increased to over 6 million over the years.