Home Business KCB named the safest financial institution in Kenya
Business

KCB named the safest financial institution in Kenya

By Laiza Maketso

The Global Finance rankings has named the Kenya Commercial Bank as the safest banking institution in the country.

During the 29th annual World’s Safest banks ranking, KCB emerged as one of the leading lenders among 49 African countries. The list consisted of 112 countries worldwide. On the roll, KCB was the only lender from Kenya.

An evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings took centre stage when selecting the safest banks by country.

The selection involved the Poor’s and Fitch to the Moody’s Standard and the total assets of 1,000 banks globally.

The institution’s ratings mostly reflect on the adoption of stronger resolution plans in the event of bank failure, possible risks in relation to asset profitability, and quality, and loss-absorbing capital buffers.

Improvement in the global rank

Globally, KCB group OLC was also ranked 667 in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks ranking for 2020.

The finance institution climbed up to 40 places in the current survey that reflects the stability of lenders in African countries.

Additionally, KCB has shown stability in its finances as the position is an improvement from position 717 last year.

This tracks the wealth and health of the global bank. In 2018, KCB ranked position 809 globally.

Related news

Business

British Tycoons charged over Kenyan avocados linked to brutal crimes

Stanley Kasee -
Citizens in the UK have raised concerns over Kenyan avocados retailing in their supermarkets, linking them to brutal crimes committed in Kenya. Reports published by...
Read more
Business

Kenya Railways footbridge closed for 2 weeks

Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Railways Corporation has, on Monday, October 5, announced to the public the closure of a  busy footbridge for two weeks ahead of...
Read more
Business

Two arrested in Eastleigh with rhino horns

Stanley Kasee -
Two suspects have been arrested at Nairobi’s Eastleigh area in possession of two rhino horns. Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) acting head of corporate communications, Paul...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Philadelphia (USA) has second night of violence after death of black...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Protesters hold up posters in protest over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia Image: Mark Makela...
Read more

President Uhuru’s cousin leads Kikuyu elders to Ruto’s home

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin, Kung'u Muigai on Tuesday the 27th of October, led a team of Kikuyu elders to Deputy President William Ruto's Karen...
Read more

Government confirms arrest of Guaidó collaborator in Venezuela

World kenyan -
A collaborator with Venezuelan parliamentary leader Juan Guaidó (photo) was arrested by security agents Image: Federico Parra /...
Read more

Liverpool: another blow for Jürgen Klopp!

football kenyan -
Yesterday evening, the Reds won 2 goals to 0 against Midtjylland. But that success was marred by Fabinho's injury. Another blow for...
Read more

Google Drive now directly opens Office files in edit mode

Tech news kenyan -
Google is improving the management of Office documents in its online storage service. One click on Office files stored in Google Drive will...
Read more

Internet Explorer 11 will automatically open some sites on Microsoft Edge

Tech news kenyan -
To encourage users to migrate to Microsoft Edge, the Redmond firm will soon prevent Internet Explorer 11 from accessing certain websites and force the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke