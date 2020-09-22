Home Business Kenya Airways resumes flights to Tanzania
Business

Kenya Airways resumes flights to Tanzania

By Edwin Ginni
File photo of a Kenya Airways plane.

The national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a resumption of flights to Tanzania after lifting a ban that had been imposed on local aviation operators.

KQ has announced that it will operate two daily flights to Dar es Salaam and three weekly flights to Zanzibar. The first after-lockdown flight was made to Dar es Salaam on Monday while flights to Zanzibar are expected to return from this coming Saturday.

While announcing the resumption of flights, KQ’s Group CEO Allan Kilavuka said the connectivity is crucial to both economies.

“We are pleased to resume our services to Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar following this announcement by the Tanzanian Government. Tanzania is critical to both Kenya and East Africa’s economic growth and we look forward to our continued collaboration,” he said.

The Tanzanian government, on Wednesday last week announced a lifting of the ban initially imposed to local carriers after a decision by Kenya to exempt arrivals from Tanzania from forced quarantine.

