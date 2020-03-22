Kenya Airways suspends all international flights over COVID-19

Kenya Airways has suspended all international flights effective Wednesday 25, March amid coronavirus fears

The carrier will however still take in and out cargo flights

Affected customers will have to exchange their bookings for vouchers which can be used to travel in the future

The suspension of flights comes in line with the government's directives issued by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday.

The suspension of flights comes in line with the government’s directives issued by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday.

The Health CS issued the directives as eight more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country, shooting the total number of confirmed cases to 15.

CS Kagwe reported that all the eight patients entered the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport between March 4 and 17 and that the government was following up over 300 people who might have come into contact with the patients.

“The eight have been isolated in various facilities,” CS Kagwe said.

On Sunday, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka through a statement said the airline will comply with the directive and no flights will be allowed in and out.

Customers who had already booked their flights and have been affected by the directive ca choose to change their bookings for later travel or exchange the bookings to vouchers. The vouchers will be used for future travel within 12 months of exchange.

The move to suspend international flights comes barely a week after the nation’s carrier announced it had been forced to lay off some of its staff and it was becoming difficult to offer international travel services to passengers. More than 70 percent of its staff were sent on unpaid leave and the management to take a 75 percent pay cut.

Travel restrictions are being imposed by countries in order to contain the fast-spreading virus.

KQ will, however, continue to operate cargo flights and domestic flights to Mombasa and Kisumu.