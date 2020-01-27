Kobe Bryant leaves behind a business domain that goes beyond his world of basketball

Kobe Bryant’s heritage extends far off the basketball pitch. To other company founders and athletes, he was a renowned coach, investor, and brand-builder.

Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 in Calabasas, California.

In a statement on Sunday, Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner said. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share with future generations of players.”

Away from the basketball court

Kobe expanded his career by venturing into business before retiring from the NBA. Together with Jeff Stibel, Web.com founder they co-founded venture capital firm Bryant Stibel in 2013.

When creating the company, Bryant followed in the footsteps of former legends who managed to translate their sports success into a business. In 1987, Earvin “Magic” Johnson NBA Hall of Fame point guard started Magic Johnson Enterprises.

The company invested in some big businesses such as New York’s LaGuardia airport and Starbucks.

Currently, Kobe’s business is worth $2 billion in assets with investments in data companies, media, and technology. Bryant Stibel has at least ten claims where Alibaba and Dell top the list.

In an interview with CNBC September last year, Kobe stated. “You’ve got to have strong entrepreneurs, that’s the key for us is looking at the people. Yes, it’s important to see those returns. But it’s also important to have a great opportunity, great relationships with our investors, great opportunities with our entrepreneurs to help them grow and put them in situations where they can be successful.”

Apart from his company, Kobe invested millions of dollars in Body Armor sports drinks, which raised its value by selling some stakes to Coca Cola.

His reputation as a brand builder and an athlete has been the keys to his immense success. Last year, Olympic award swimmer Michael Phelps termed Kobe as a sportsperson who was at the pinnacle of achievement for managing to put up reputable brands.

Kobe founded Granity Studios four years ago that dwells on telling creative stories on sports. In 2018, he got a nomination for the best animated short film after writing and narrating “Dear Basketball”. Further, Granity has released Kobe’s autobiography “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, and a set of books for young adults.

Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba brand

Known in basketball as a “Black Mamba,” he started making a name for himself early in his career as an endorser for Nike (NKE).

Kobe signed his first deal with Nike in 2003. Other elite players who signed with the label that year include Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. In light of this, sign-ups, Nike managed to have a formidable position in the world of basketball.

As his success in the court expanded, so did Kobe’s partnership with Nike. The brand went ahead to put multiple lines of Kobe’s shoes and gear. In 2017, Kobe got honoured after the company invited him on stage to launch Nike’s new business plan along with then CEO Mark Parker.

Nike collaborated with Kobe, Girls Club, and Los Angeles Boys to launch a basketball league for the youth. The move saw the launching of a youth basketball known as Mamba League in 2017. As a result, thousands of kids gained access to basketball.

To offer lifestyle training and broader athletic to competitors, Kobe put up the Mamba Sports Academy. During the Sunday crash, Kobe was on his way to Mamba Sports Academy.

Nike offered condolences to his family and said the company was devastated by Kobe’s demise. In 2016, Nike held “Mamba Day” to honour Kobe Bryant’s retirement. Despite a sexual assault allegation back in 2003, Nike remained with the controversial and celebrated player. The woman later declined to testify against the player, which saw the case dropped.

Kobe played a significant role in helping the NBA expand its presence beyond the United States. China was one country that embraced the idea. Through a basketball star’s documentary in 2015, Kobe worked with Alibaba Group to release “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” through the Tmall Magic Box TV in China.

Apart from having a partnership with Kobe, Alibaba also sells a variety of Kobe’s retail platform and branded products.

Throughout his career, Kobe had other endorsement deals, including Turkish Airlines, Nintendo (NTDOF), Sprite, and McDonald’s (MCD).