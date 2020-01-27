Home Business News Kobe Bryant leaves behind a business domain that goes beyond his world...
Business News

Kobe Bryant leaves behind a business domain that goes beyond his world of basketball

By Laiza Maketso
Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy

Kobe Bryant’s heritage extends far off the basketball pitch. To other company founders and athletes, he was a renowned coach, investor, and brand-builder.

Bryant passed away on Sunday in a helicopter crash at the age of 41 in Calabasas, California.

In a statement on Sunday, Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner said. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share with future generations of players.”

Away from the basketball court

Kobe expanded his career by venturing into business before retiring from the NBA. Together with Jeff Stibel, Web.com founder they co-founded venture capital firm Bryant Stibel in 2013.

Image result for Kobe's Stibel company

When creating the company, Bryant followed in the footsteps of former legends who managed to translate their sports success into a business. In 1987, Earvin “Magic” Johnson NBA Hall of Fame point guard started Magic Johnson Enterprises.

The company invested in some big businesses such as New York’s LaGuardia airport and Starbucks.

Currently, Kobe’s business is worth $2 billion in assets with investments in data companies, media, and technology. Bryant Stibel has at least ten claims where Alibaba and Dell top the list.

In an interview with CNBC September last year, Kobe stated. “You’ve got to have strong entrepreneurs, that’s the key for us is looking at the people. Yes, it’s important to see those returns. But it’s also important to have a great opportunity, great relationships with our investors, great opportunities with our entrepreneurs to help them grow and put them in situations where they can be successful.”

Apart from his company, Kobe invested millions of dollars in Body Armor sports drinks, which raised its value by selling some stakes to Coca Cola.

Image result for Kobe and Body Armor drink

His reputation as a brand builder and an athlete has been the keys to his immense success. Last year, Olympic award swimmer Michael Phelps termed Kobe as a sportsperson who was at the pinnacle of achievement for managing to put up reputable brands.

Kobe founded Granity Studios four years ago that dwells on telling creative stories on sports. In 2018, he got a nomination for the best animated short film after writing and narrating “Dear Basketball”. Further, Granity has released Kobe’s autobiography “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, and a set of books for young adults.

Image result for Kobe's granity studios

Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba brand

Known in basketball as a “Black Mamba,” he started making a name for himself early in his career as an endorser for Nike (NKE).

Image result for Kobe and Nike

Kobe signed his first deal with Nike in 2003. Other elite players who signed with the label that year include Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. In light of this, sign-ups, Nike managed to have a formidable position in the world of basketball.

As his success in the court expanded, so did Kobe’s partnership with Nike. The brand went ahead to put multiple lines of Kobe’s shoes and gear. In 2017, Kobe got honoured after the company invited him on stage to launch Nike’s new business plan along with then CEO Mark Parker.

Nike collaborated with Kobe, Girls Club, and Los Angeles Boys to launch a basketball league for the youth. The move saw the launching of a youth basketball known as Mamba League in 2017. As a result, thousands of kids gained access to basketball.

To offer lifestyle training and broader athletic to competitors, Kobe put up the Mamba Sports Academy. During the Sunday crash, Kobe was on his way to Mamba Sports Academy.

Nike offered condolences to his family and said the company was devastated by Kobe’s demise. In 2016, Nike held “Mamba Day” to honour Kobe Bryant’s retirement. Despite a sexual assault allegation back in 2003, Nike remained with the controversial and celebrated player. The woman later declined to testify against the player, which saw the case dropped.

Kobe played a significant role in helping the NBA expand its presence beyond the United States. China was one country that embraced the idea. Through a basketball star’s documentary in 2015, Kobe worked with Alibaba Group to release “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” through the Tmall Magic Box TV in China.

Image result for kobe and Alibaba

Apart from having a partnership with Kobe, Alibaba also sells a variety of Kobe’s retail platform and branded products.

Throughout his career, Kobe had other endorsement deals, including Turkish Airlines, Nintendo (NTDOF), Sprite, and McDonald’s (MCD).

Previous articleEsther Passaris returns home after treatment in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Jubilee Insurance to fire 52 of its employees in new changes

Erick Flavour -
Jubilee Insurance will send 52 of its workers home following the reorganization of the company aimed at meeting the terms of the new regulations. The...
Read more
Business News

Larry Madowo urges Kenyans to embrace Avocado business

Stephen Ginni -
Larry Madowo, who is a Kenyan journalist, recently relocated to the United States. Currently, he is camping at Columbia University in New York since...
Read more
Business News

Kenya secures a sh 170 billion investment deal with UK government

Stephen Ginni -
On Monday 20th January 2020, Kenya secured an investment deal with the British government worth more than sh170 billion. The amount will be channeled...
Read more
15,069FansLike
3,465FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kobe Bryant leaves behind a business domain that goes beyond his world of basketball

Business News Laiza Maketso -
Kobe Bryant's heritage extends far off the basketball pitch. To other company founders and athletes, he was a renowned coach, investor, and brand-builder. Bryant passed...
Read more

Esther Passaris returns home after treatment in India

News Connie Mukenyi -
Esther Passaris, Nairobi Women Representative, is back in the county. She was receiving her treatment in India. On December 31st, the sick city mum...
Read more

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Sports News Alfred Kiura -
National Basketball Association legend and former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant has died after his helicopter crashed on Sunday in Calabasas, California. The...
Read more

Why we don’t fight for money with Wakavinye – Comedian Njugush reveals

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Online comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed why he does not fight for money with his wife and actor Celestine Ndinda...
Read more

Coronavirus: China set to build mega hospital in 6 days.

News Wambui Wariahe -
Wonders will never cease. China is set to build a hospital in a record of 6 days to ease in the treatment of patients...
Read more

Former Tusker Project Fame contestant Peter Msechu weds longtime girlfriend

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzania’s musician and former Tusker Project Fame contestant Peter Msechu has wedded his long term girlfriend Amariss Muffa. The singer who came second in the...
Read more

Uhuru, Ruto attends same church function amid fallout claims

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru and DP William Ruto today attended a church service at Milimani African Inland Church (AIC) in Nairobi, where Bishop Abraham Mulwa was...
Read more

Kisumu County Assembly elects Elisha Oraro as the new speaker

County News Erick Flavour -
Elisha Oraro has been elected the new speaker of Kisumu County Assembly quitting his job as the Kisumu North MCA. Mr. Oraro was unanimously voted...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke