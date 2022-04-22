Menu
Search
BusinessKRA

Cash-strapped Posta fails to remit Sh1.8bn workers’ pension, KRA dues

Date:

posta

Postmaster-General Dan Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The loss-making Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) has failed to remit employee and taxman dues amounting to Sh1.8 billion, underlining the deepening cash flow crisis.

Posta is struggling to honour payroll taxes and retirement benefits, according to a report submitted to lawmakers by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

“The trade and other payables balance included pensions and gratuities deductions amounting to Sh1.32 billion that had not been remitted to the staff pension scheme, Sh108.5 million due to Cooperatives and Sh305.6 million being staff bank loans deductions not remitted,” read the report.

“This is contrary to Section 19 (4) of Employment Act, 2007 which requires an employer who deducts an amount from an employee’s remuneration to pay the amount so deducted in accordance with the time period and other requirements specified in the law.”

Remittance of statutory, loan and members’ deductions to Saccos and banks are mandatory employer obligations.

“The payables included Sh585.1 million being statutory deductions, Value Added Tax withheld, customs and excise taxes and other taxes not remitted to Kenya Revenue Authority contrary to the rules made under Section 130 of the Income Tax Act,” said Ms Gathungu.

Ex-Posta employees have in the recent past petitioned the state to pay them their benefits.

Last November, more than 130 retirees in Kisumu protested about the non-payment of pensions by the corporation despite numerous efforts to push for payments.

In her report, the Auditor -General said Posta is technically insolvent even as she flagged financial rot running into hundreds of millions of shilling in the agency.

[email protected]

Previous articleKitui Wiper primaries fail to start on schedule

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kitui Wiper primaries fail to start on schedule

kenyan -
Wiper nominations for three wards in Mwingi North,...

UDA primaries losers in North Rift dash for independent tickets

kenyan -
Several losers in the UDA primaries are in...

OL: Bosz thinks Lucas Paqueta is doing too much

kenyan -
After carrying OL at the start of the...

Liga: minimum service for FC Barcelona against Real Sociedad

kenyan -
Xavi Hernandez's men regain their second place in the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Kitui Wiper primaries fail to start on schedule

News 0
Wiper nominations for three wards in Mwingi North,...

UDA primaries losers in North Rift dash for independent tickets

News 0
Several losers in the UDA primaries are in...

OL: Bosz thinks Lucas Paqueta is doing too much

football 0
After carrying OL at the start of the...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.