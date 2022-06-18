Raila Odinga wades into Keroche-KRA controversy



Azimio la Umoja Coalition Flag Bearer Raila Odinga accompanied by his Running mate Martha Karua in Gatura Muranga County. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]



Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has urged the government to renegotiate with companies that have defaulted on taxes instead of closing them down.

Raila, referring to the case of Naivasha-based Keroche Breweries which was recently closed for the umpteenth time over tax row with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), said when such companies are shut down, not only does the investor lose but many Kenyans are also rendered jobless.

While addressing second-hand goods traders at Thika Greens Hotel in Murang’a County yesterday, Raila urged the government to give companies more time to continue operating to enable them meet their tax obligations.

“One of the ways to get the country out of poverty is through private businesses and the government needs to create an enabling environment for them to thrive,” he said.

To enable the private sector to thrive, Raila said, restrictive laws and bureaucratic red tapes should be removed and taxes should not be punitive.

“If taxes are low, they are manageable and will be paid, but if they are high, there is a tendency to evade them. Don’t kill the goose that lays the golden eggs,’ said Raila in reference to Keroche’s shutdown.

He sought political support from the traders and promised to empower them to have the raw materials and help them source market of about 400 million in the East African region.

“We shall revive and build more industries under our one county, one product programme. To increase value addition, we will make Kenya a manufacturing hub of the East African region,” the Azimio coalition party leader said.

Raila, who was visiting Mt Kenya region since nominating Martha Karua as his running mate, exuded confidence that Karua would influence the voting pattern there.

“She (Karua) is leading me to climb the mountain and it has proved wrong those who claimed I can’t climb the mountain,” he said.

The team later stormed Gatanga, one of the largest and most populated Sub-counties in Murang’a County, where they drummed up support for Raila’s presidential bid.

They visited Gatunyu, Mabanda, Kirwara and Gatura areas where they presented as agents of change who will help revive the economy.

Karua said both she and Raila had a good track record and had not been involved in any scandalous deal in any of the government departments they served.

“My track record while serving in both Water and Justice ministries speak for itself and Raila is credited with road projects all over the country,” she said.