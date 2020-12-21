Landlords in Ruaka fear demolitions as bulldozers are spotted in the area

There was tension among landlords and homeowners in the Joyland area in Ruaka, Nairobi after they woke up to a sound of lorries pouring tonnes of sand outside their gates on Monday, December 21.

The exercise was part of the ongoing expansion of the Northern bypass road project into a 4-lane carriageway.

Many houses erected along what is believed to be road reserves have since been marked for demolition putting landlords and homeowners at risk of losing billions spent building the apartments that snake their way from Ndenderu to the heart of Ruaka.

The construction has now reached Joyland shopping center in Ruaka, where thousands of residents call home.

The area residents had united and moved to court to halt the project or find a way to recover their properties, but the mega-project’s progression has rekindled fears that thousands may be evicted, with landlords facing billions in losses.

The residents of Ruaka have severally come together in a bid to stop a road project in the past.

In 2009, the plans for the construction of the Northern bypass resulted in a temporary union between Ruaka residents and Runda Residents Association.

The residents claimed that the construction posed a major environmental threat as it would destroy wetlands in the area.

They also argued that the new road would kill the neighboring Githongoro slums as well as open up the neighborhood to serious security threats.

Government officials have been on recording claiming that encroachment has been most rampant between the point at which the Northern bypass crosses the Red Hill road and Ruaka shopping Center.

The union of landlords in Ruaka recently said that the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) was using a draft map that was not issued by the Survey of Kenya to declare their properties encroached on a road reserve.

“The reason why we are not in agreement is that the maps are not tallying. The maps we have are from the Survey of Kenya, which show that we are far from the road. Kenha now comes up with another map indicating our houses are on road reserves,” one of the landlords said.