Larry Madowo urges Kenyans to embrace Avocado business

Larry Madowo, who is a Kenyan journalist, recently relocated to the United States. Currently, he is camping at Columbia University in New York since July 2019 to study on a full-time basis.

Madowo is traveling around the world and has covered several stories to learn more about different lifestyles.

Amazingly, he was in shock after buying an avocado at $1.60, which is equivalent to Ksh 171. The BBC Africa editor on Monday, January 2020, expressed his surprise on Twitter. His tweet raised conversation among Kenyans, who claim it as a money minting investment.

According to Madowo, he said, “The tiny avocado costs $1.69. Isn’t it daylight robbery?”

One of the followers known as Odi wa Kajiado said, “The avocado seems to have zero calories, no fats, free from cholesterol, and zero cavities. That is why it has to be expensive.”

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a trade deal with China in April 2019, which would give a chance for Hass avocado farmers to export them to the Asian country.

During that moment, the projections were, once the deal would be operationalized; the market would import 40 percent of the avocado produce.

One of the financial consultant Nicholas Gachara stated that Kenyans should explore other markets like the US and Germany. Also, he noted that the farmers should avoid intermediaries who can hike prices in the trade.

Gachara advised, “Paying for transport through freight companies can be expensive for small farmers. Therefore, farmers should consolidate their products and export them directly without having to use middlemen.”

Approximately, an unripe avocado in Germany costs 5 euros (Ksh 500). Therefore, in the US, avocado seems cheaper to sell at Ksh 171. Gachara urged farmers to sell the products directly to the countries.

The farmer can sell to supermarkets and malls without necessarily having to involve middlemen so that they can reap more and benefit.