Matatu operators challenge NMS boss Badi over Nairobi city plan

The Matatu Owners Association has come out to fault the Nairobi Metropolitan boss Mohammed Badi over his plan to decongest the Nairobi Central Business District without involving them.

The Association Chairperson Simon Kimutai said that Matatu operators would only support Badi if their conditions were met.

According to Kimutai, it was improper for Director-General Badi just to wake up one morning and make an abrupt decision that public transport will not be allowed within the city without consultations.

He further argued that Matatu officials would help with ideas on decongesting the city if General Badi consulted them in a manner that is acceptable but not by being forced to do so.

Speaking during a show at a local TV station, the General outlined his plan to decongest the city, giving the details of how trains would work in tandem with the Bus Rapid Transit system.

Badi added that in his grand plan, by November 2020, no matatu or bodaboda operators will be allowed into the town epicentre but rather will be moved to the nearest terminus.

Badi further noted that NMS had acquired a parcel of land around the Globe Cinema where a bus terminus currently under construction will handle all PSV traffic from that side of the city.

The Director-General, who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta would launch the grand plan in November 2020.

At the same time, Matatu and Bodaboda Operators Federation Chairman Kushian Muchiri has threatened to carry passengers to full capacity if the government will not ease up Covid-19 restrictions in seven days.

Muchiri wondered where they would get money to buy sanitizers while they are already losses.

He said that matatu business has dropped by over 60 per cent and noted that the government might also not get taxes from the sector if the situation is not salvaged.