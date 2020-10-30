Home Business Matatu operators challenge NMS boss Badi over Nairobi city plan
BusinessNews

Matatu operators challenge NMS boss Badi over Nairobi city plan

By Stanley Kasee

The Matatu Owners Association has come out to fault the Nairobi Metropolitan boss Mohammed Badi over his plan to decongest the Nairobi Central Business District without involving them.

The Association Chairperson Simon Kimutai said that Matatu operators would only support Badi if their conditions were met.

According to Kimutai, it was improper for Director-General Badi just to wake up one morning and make an abrupt decision that public transport will not be allowed within the city without consultations.

He further argued that Matatu officials would help with ideas on decongesting the city if General Badi consulted them in a manner that is acceptable but not by being forced to do so.

Speaking during a show at a local TV station, the General outlined his plan to decongest the city, giving the details of how trains would work in tandem with the Bus Rapid Transit system.

Badi added that in his grand plan, by November 2020,  no matatu or bodaboda operators will be allowed into the town epicentre but rather will be moved to the nearest terminus.

Badi further noted that NMS had acquired a parcel of land around the Globe Cinema where a bus terminus currently under construction will handle all PSV traffic from that side of the city.

The Director-General, who appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta would launch the grand plan in November 2020.

At the same time, Matatu and Bodaboda Operators Federation Chairman Kushian Muchiri has threatened to carry passengers to full capacity if the government will not ease up Covid-19 restrictions in seven days.

Muchiri wondered where they would get money to buy sanitizers while they are already losses.

He said that matatu business has dropped by over 60 per cent and noted that the government might also not get taxes from the sector if the situation is not salvaged.

Related news

News

Badi promises to transform Nairobi within two years

Laiza Maketso -
Director general, Mohammed Badi of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, has said he will face those trying to sabotage his work of transforming the capital...
Read more
News

Six arrested with smuggled sugar by KRA detectives

Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday evening, detectives from the Kenya Revenue Authority in Bungoma arrested six people after seizing 550 bags of illegal sugar worth Ksh 2...
Read more
News

Another teacher succumbs to Covid-19, KUPPET calls for schools closure

Tracy Nabwile -
A high school teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at a Nakuru hospital. This is the second teacher to succumb to the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Woman in Voi seeks shelter inside a hollow tree with her...

News Connie Mukenyi -
A woman in Voi county has been forced to live with her children inside a hollow tree in the middle of nowhere after circumstances...
Read more

Russia records record of covid-19 cases and deaths in one day

World kenyan -
Mourners gather near grave diggers using personal protective equipment (PPE) that bury a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a...
Read more

Moses Kuria warns President Uhuru against having contested BBI process, claims...

News Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta against listening to those who are pushing for a contested process to...
Read more

Back to school: CS Kagwe and CS Magoha hold meeting to...

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases. Despite this development, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke