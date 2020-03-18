President warns traders against increasing prices amid Coronavirus pandemic

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned traders to desist from taking advantage of Covid-19 status to increase prices of goods and services.

In a meeting with the banking sector, the President said it was criminal to use the unfortunate state of the country to hike prices, adding that the law will punish those found guilty.

“It is immoral to take advantage of a situation like this to enrich yourself. We are monitoring each sector, and action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Uhuru.

These remarks came barely days after the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) directed that Cleanshelf Supermarket should contact and refund all the customers who bought their hand sanitizers above normal retail price.

In a press release, CAK stated that the supermarket had adjusted the prices of the 500ml Tropikal hand sanitizers on 15 March 2020 because of the high demand that arose after reports of Covid-19 in the country.

Normally, Cleanshelf Supermarkets retails specific hand sanitizers at Ksh800; however, CAK established that the retailer sold the same batch of products to consumers for varied amounts above the Ksh800 up to Ksh1000, increasing the prices within hours on 15 March.

President Uhuru warned the traders while meeting with the Governor of Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge and Chairman of Kenya Bankers Association Joshua Oigara at State House, Nairobi.

As a precautionary measure to avert the spread of the virus, Dr. Njoroge said that the bank would quarantine all the money coming from outside for at least one week.

“We have also taken several measures to cushion individuals from the effects of the coronavirus; banks will work with individuals in need of restructuring loan repayments. Banks will be flexible to allow personal restructuring loans up to one year,” he said.

Dr. Njoroge also stated that the banks were open and willing to renegotiate the repayment period for Corporates and SMEs, adding that banks will meet all the loan-related restructuring and extension costs.

Earlier on, the CBK had put in place measures to reduce contact with money to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Mobile money companies have waived the transaction costs for transactions below Ksh1000 and increased the daily transaction and wallet limits to Ksh300,000 and removed the total mobile money transaction limit.

Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and commercial banks are expected to remove the transfer charges between the mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

Some of the restrictions that have been announced in Kenya since last Friday include restricted travels, working from home, closure of learning institutions, and other restrictions placed by governors in different regions.