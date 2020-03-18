Home Business News President warns traders against increasing prices amid Coronavirus pandemic
Business News

President warns traders against increasing prices amid Coronavirus pandemic

By Erick Flavour
President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned traders to desist from taking advantage of Covid-19 status to increase prices of goods and services.

In a meeting with the banking sector, the President said it was criminal to use the unfortunate state of the country to hike prices, adding that the law will punish those found guilty.

“It is immoral to take advantage of a situation like this to enrich yourself. We are monitoring each sector, and action will be taken against those found guilty,” said Uhuru.

These remarks came barely days after the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) directed that Cleanshelf Supermarket should contact and refund all the customers who bought their hand sanitizers above normal retail price.

In a press release, CAK stated that the supermarket had adjusted the prices of the 500ml Tropikal hand sanitizers on 15 March 2020 because of the high demand that arose after reports of Covid-19 in the country.

Normally, Cleanshelf Supermarkets retails specific hand sanitizers at Ksh800; however, CAK established that the retailer sold the same batch of products to consumers for varied amounts above the Ksh800 up to Ksh1000, increasing the prices within hours on 15 March.

President Uhuru warned the traders while meeting with the Governor of Central Bank of Kenya Patrick Njoroge and Chairman of Kenya Bankers Association Joshua Oigara at State House, Nairobi.

As a precautionary measure to avert the spread of the virus, Dr. Njoroge said that the bank would quarantine all the money coming from outside for at least one week.

“We have also taken several measures to cushion individuals from the effects of the coronavirus; banks will work with individuals in need of restructuring loan repayments. Banks will be flexible to allow personal restructuring loans up to one year,” he said.

Dr. Njoroge also stated that the banks were open and willing to renegotiate the repayment period for Corporates and SMEs, adding that banks will meet all the loan-related restructuring and extension costs.

Earlier on, the CBK had put in place measures to reduce contact with money to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Mobile money companies have waived the transaction costs for transactions below Ksh1000 and increased the daily transaction and wallet limits to Ksh300,000 and removed the total mobile money transaction limit.

Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and commercial banks are expected to remove the transfer charges between the mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

Some of the restrictions that have been announced in Kenya since last Friday include restricted travels, working from home, closure of learning institutions, and other restrictions placed by governors in different regions.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi questions government’s isolation method

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Safaricom slashes M-Pesa charges

Edwin Ginni -
Safaricom is the first player in the telecoms market to show compliance to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives to curb the spread of COVID-19. Safaricom has...
Read more
Business News

Digital lenders to stop giving loans to students and the jobless

Tracy Nabwile -
If you are a student below 25 years old or you are jobless, you may no longer get be able to get loans from...
Read more
Business News

Former Safaricom director gets 61.7 million as compensation

Tracy Nabwile -
Pauline Wangechi Warui got pushed out of Safaricom after a whistle blower tipped the institution about doctoring of customer service reports. Unfortunately, this move...
Read more
15,327FansLike
3,421FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

President warns traders against increasing prices amid Coronavirus pandemic

Business News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned traders to desist from taking advantage of Covid-19 status to increase prices of goods and services. In a meeting with...
Read more

Coronavirus: Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi questions government’s isolation method

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi has raised questions concerning the isolation method that the government is using to prevent the spread of...
Read more

Kenya confirms three more cases of coronavirus

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the number to seven. Speaking to the press, CS Kagwe said three of the...
Read more

Auditor General’s office accused of tender biases

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The office of the Auditor-General is on the spot after reports of an alleged biased report into a lucrative tender on motor vehicle inspection. It...
Read more

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge orders all money coming from banks quarantined for a week

Breaking news Laiza Maketso -
Patrick Njoroge, Central Bank of Kenya Governor, on Wednesday, March 18 gave a directive, for all monies coming from banks to remain quarantined for...
Read more

5 ways life will change after COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease -2019), is a pandemic that is upon unlike any other that we have seen in our lifetime. The virus started in Wuhan,...
Read more

Sports Tribunal declares FKF regime illegal

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) yesterday declared that the current FKF regime was in office illegally. In the landmark ruling, Ohaga also declared null and...
Read more

Petty offenders will not be detained – Says Owino

News Erick Flavour -
In a bid to ease congestion in the police cells and prevents the possible spread of Covid-19, the police will not detain those arrested...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke