Reduction in house prices poses more distress to economy

The recent decline in the price of houses poses more stress to financial sector. More so, majority of the houses which have already been sold out are financed by mortgages.

There is a loss in asset value since most homes are facing auctioneer’s hammer.

Specifically, the affected areas include assets in transport sector and properties.

At first, the decline in asset prices was proved at Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). A few years back, the prices of shares tumbled.

In 2018, all shares at NSE -20 share index were struck. The stocks that were lost include Kenya Power, Nation Media Group, Centum Investment, and ARM cement.

The current trend is worrying since the companies no longer create wealth for shareholders, which means there is reduction in share prices.

During the annual share returns last year, some companies reported a high decline.

Real estate property has also reported a decline in house prices at the balance sheet of financial institutions. If this proceeds, the economy will suffer, and the quality of life will reduce drastically.

A research that was carried out shows that the price of houses acts as an indicator to an economy.

If the cost of rent increases, then the value of houses rise due to additional income generated. Now you find that most tenants are unable to pay for rent. That is why there is a decline in house prices.

One of the researchers wrote, “House prices influence consumer expenditure since housing provides the least route for consumers to obtain a loan through mortgages.”

In recent years housing was a safe investment, but that is no longer the case.

You will find that most people focus on where they will take shelter before thinking about what they will eat.

Housing Finance in Nairobi is auctioning houses worth Sh 2 billion, which includes both residential and commercial buildings.