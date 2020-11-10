Home Business Safaricom suffers Ksh 6 billion M-Pesa revenue drop due to waiver
By Chuoyo Protus

Safaricom has announced that the free M-Pesa transfer they rolled out early in the year has punched a Ksh 6 billion hole in their deep pockets.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kenya, the company announced that it would waive charges of cash transfers of 1000 and below. This was meant to cushion Kenyans from the adverse economic effect of the virus, which has led to a slow-down in economic activities the world over.

A 14.5 per cent drop

According to Safaricom, their M-Pesa revenue dropped from Ksh 42 billion to Ksh 35.9 billion, a drop of 6.1 billion. That represented a 14.5 per cent drop in its M-Pesa earnings.

However, despite the drop, Safaricom says that the waived fees hastened digital transactions. M-Pesa value has risen from 6.8 trillion last year to 9 trillion this year.
Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, said that this increase in valuation kept M-Pesa in good health despite the drop in revenue.

“The actual M-Pesa is in great health; we have seen a great increase in customer numbers. We have also had a number of improvements in the underlying products offered. We are focusing on innovations around MSMEs and have launched several products,” Ndegwa said.

Charging to start soon

The waiver on the cash transfer will expire on December 31st, after which experts expect that Safaricom will revert to charging. However, Peter Ndegwa said that while they would revert to charging, they were still not ready to announce when that would be.

The decline in M-Pesa revenue has also seen Safaricom’s profits drop for the first time in 8 years. Since 2012, the company has seen an exponential rise in profits. However, this year, their half-year profits have dipped by 6 per cent. Their net earnings this year was Ksh 33 billion, a drop from Ksh 35 billion last year.

Safaricom is one of Kenya’s most valuable and profitable companies. It has consistently emerged top in profits in Kenya.

