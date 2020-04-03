Home Business News Tala launches Ksh605 million rebuild fund to cushion Kenyans against Covid-19 crisis
Business News

Tala launches Ksh605 million rebuild fund to cushion Kenyans against Covid-19 crisis

By Erick Flavour

Tala has established a Ksh605 million rebuild fund to help cushion Kenyans amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 rebuild fund will prioritize existing Tala businesses as well as customers that offer essential services to various communities.

Those eligible will be asked to apply for the fund’s first new product at zero percent fee, loan of Ksh30,000, and six month Community Support, to support businesses that are aiding Kenyans to recover and rebuild.

Tala General Manager Ivan Mbowa said that businesses, as well as business owners providing essential services and goods to their communities, would help Kenyans to survive the crisis and would take the front line to rebuild and recover from the crisis.

Mbowa said on Friday that Tala wants to give the businesses a boost to help communities recover.

“We want to give those businesses the ability to get a head start in helping communities recover and rebound. That’s why we are offering select business owners 0% fee Community Support Loans with extended tenures,” Mbowa said.

He further appealed to all Tala customers operating businesses that provide essential services to their communities to apply for a Community Support Loan.

Tala would prioritize loans for businesses providing necessities that communities need to cope with the epidemic, for instance, water, food, education, critical household supplies, health and medical services, and logistics relating to these services.

Mbowa said that investing in small businesses and entrepreneurs will help Tala multiply its impact and that it was the best way to contribute to revitalizing local economies and communities.

“We continue standing with Kenyans and our customers, believing that we will overcome and emerge out of this crisis tested but ultimately more resilient,” he added.

The Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday confirmed two new death cases, which brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to three. He also confirmed 29 new cases making a total of 110 positive cases confirmed in Kenya.

Previous articleFrench doctors propose Africans as test subjects for COVID-19 treatment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

New tax reliefs on Covid-19 to last for four months

Erick Flavour -
The new tax reliefs that President Uhuru Kenyatta announced last week on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Income Tax will be valid until August...
Read more
Business News

Peter Ndegwa to begin job as Safaricom CEO

Chuoyo Protus -
Peter Ndegwa will begin his job as the Safaricom CEO from today, April 1st, 2020. The telecommunications company appointed him as the CEO in October...
Read more
Business News

Food security : Government rush towards food security as Covid-19’s grip tightens

Connie Mukenyi -
The government is currently in a rush to ensure a steady supply of food to citizens as Covid-19 cases increase. The government, in a bid...
Read more
15,457FansLike
3,420FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Tala launches Ksh605 million rebuild fund to cushion Kenyans against Covid-19 crisis

Business News Erick Flavour -
Tala has established a Ksh605 million rebuild fund to help cushion Kenyans amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 rebuild fund will prioritize existing Tala businesses...
Read more

French doctors propose Africans as test subjects for COVID-19 treatment

News Chuoyo Protus -
Two racist French doctors have called for testing of COVID-19 treatment and vaccines on the African people. Dr. Mira and Dr. Locht were in a...
Read more

Narendra Raval donates oxygen for COVID-19 fight

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyan businessman and billionaire Narendra Raval has donated oxygen worth up to Kshs 100 million. The donations will go to all government hospitals all across...
Read more

‘No cause for alarm yet’- Dr. Mercy Korir on COVID-19 figures

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Dr Mercy Korir has called on Kenyans not to be alarmed with the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases. In a tweet sent out...
Read more

New tax reliefs on Covid-19 to last for four months

Business News Erick Flavour -
The new tax reliefs that President Uhuru Kenyatta announced last week on Value Added Tax (VAT) and Income Tax will be valid until August...
Read more

Is Power actor Rotimi the cause? – Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee explains her absence from music

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee has explained why she took a break from the music industry. In a short video clip, the Cash Madame songstress...
Read more

Tanasha Donna speaks on dating mama’s boy, why she left Landcruiser Diamond gifted her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songbird and model Tanasha Donna has opened up about dating former boyfriend Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz who is considered a mama’s boy given...
Read more

Tuju to return to work next week

News Tracy Nabwile -
Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju says he will resume his duties at the cabinet and party next week. Tuju was involved in a road...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke