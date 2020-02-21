Home Business News Tuskys fires employees from various departments
Tuskys fires employees from various departments

By Tracy Nabwile
File image of Tuskys Supermarket. COURTESY

Tusker Mattresses Limited, commonly known as Tuskys, is a major retailer in Kenya. Recently, it has fired most of its employees in various departments.

The firm addressed a letter to its employees. In the letter, it stated that it was restructuring. Consequently, there was need to lay of some of its employees.

Tuskys blamed the tough business environment. The business environment has made its sales drop significantly in the last two years.

The letter

In a letter seen by a local newspaper, Tuskys indicates that it regretfully informs the employee that he can no longer work for them. They gave the reason that he had become redundant. For this reason, his contract would be terminated on March 19,2020.

Additionally, the firm indicated affected staff would receive a one month’s salary. They would also be paid for untaken leave days.

The supermarket

Tuskys supermarket is a family business. It has 65 branches across the country and in Uganda.

For this reason, its staff base has over 60000 employees. It has created a lot of employment opportunities for the locals

However, harsh economic times are forcing it to lay off a lot of employees. These employees will be left with no source of income.

Similar occurrences

Recently, there have been a lot of similar occurrences. A lot of companies are laying off employees. They all blame it on hard economic times.

Companies like Radio Africa, Mumias Sugar and Mediamax recently also laid off their employees. This leaves a lot of Kenyans jobless and unable to fend for themselves.

On 29th January 2020, Hivisasa.com, a digital media house, closed down its news production unit. They have been in operation for six years. Consequently, all its writers were sent home.

The media house had a steady audience of about 2 million monthly readers. Unfortunately, they failed to identify a viable advertisement-led business model. The media house stated this as the reason for unprecedented closure.

In a letter seen by Kenyan News, the media house cited it was exploring new ideas and opportunities. For this reason, they made the hard decision to close down.

On February 13th 2020, Brookside Limited announced closure of its main branch. They main branch is located in Taita Taveta county. Further, they stated that the hard economic times initiated the closure.

In addition, the company has realized a great reduction in profits. Consequently, most farmers that rely on dairy farming will have to seek other options.

