Tuskys sets meeting with creditors and suppliers ahead of revival plans

As part of its business revival plan, retailer Tuskys plans to meet its key suppliers and creditors beginning next week.

In recent times, the retailer has faced headwinds with ballooning supplier debts in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the stakeholders will have a meeting with the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) suppliers.

Additionally, it has set up other meetings next Saturday with general merchandise suppliers and FMCG. On November 10, they’ll have a meeting with Mavazi clothing line.

On November 12, they will have a meeting with labour outsourcing, labour union representative and its electronic suppliers.

The management will also set up meetings with landlords to sort out rent issues. After the High Court asked the retailer to engage its creditors on how they would settle their debts, the retailer came up with this plan.

Justice Francis Tuiyott, on October 21 issued orders against the execution, distress, or sequestration of Tusker Mattresses Limited.

The orders were extended to November 17, On Tuesday, October 27, after the court changed its decision and asked the retailer to engage all creditors.

Justice Tuiyott said the meeting would enable the retailer to engage all its stakeholders regarding its revival plan.

The plan has currently been submitted at the High Court. The firm’s management team developed the plan with the help of Tusky’s transaction advisory firm in a capital raising exercise.

On its first phase, Tuskys hopes to use a 2 billion credit offered by a debt fund partner.

Tuskys has confirmed that following a rise in the number of legal actions facing the retailer in different parts of the country, it had to seek judicial protection.

“Various court orders have offered much-needed relief. This will also offer a platform for us to engage our creditors regarding the payment plan,” said Kahianyu.

Kahianyu further assured everyone that the retailer is committed to meeting its ending of the bargain by paying off its suppliers and creditors.