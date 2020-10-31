Home Business Tuskys sets meeting with creditors and suppliers ahead of revival plans
Business

Tuskys sets meeting with creditors and suppliers ahead of revival plans

By Laiza Maketso

As part of its business revival plan, retailer Tuskys plans to meet its key suppliers and creditors beginning next week.

In recent times, the retailer has faced headwinds with ballooning supplier debts in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the stakeholders will have a meeting with the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) suppliers.

Additionally, it has set up other meetings next Saturday with general merchandise suppliers and FMCG. On November 10, they’ll have a meeting with Mavazi clothing line.

On November 12, they will have a meeting with labour outsourcing, labour union representative and its electronic suppliers.

The management will also set up meetings with landlords to sort out rent issues. After the High Court asked the retailer to engage its creditors on how they would settle their debts, the retailer came up with this plan.

Justice Francis Tuiyott, on October 21 issued orders against the execution, distress, or sequestration of Tusker Mattresses Limited.

The orders were extended to November 17, On Tuesday, October 27, after the court changed its decision and asked the retailer to engage all creditors.

Justice Tuiyott said the meeting would enable the retailer to engage all its stakeholders regarding its revival plan.

The plan has currently been submitted at the High Court. The firm’s management team developed the plan with the help of Tusky’s transaction advisory firm in a capital raising exercise.

On its first phase, Tuskys hopes to use a 2 billion credit offered by a debt fund partner.

Tuskys has confirmed that following a rise in the number of legal actions facing the retailer in different parts of the country, it had to seek judicial protection.

“Various court orders have offered much-needed relief. This will also offer a platform for us to engage our creditors regarding the payment plan,” said Kahianyu.

Kahianyu further assured everyone that the retailer is committed to meeting its ending of the bargain by paying off its suppliers and creditors.

Related news

Business

Matatu operators challenge NMS boss Badi over Nairobi city plan

Stanley Kasee -
The Matatu Owners Association has come out to fault the Nairobi Metropolitan boss Mohammed Badi over his plan to decongest the Nairobi Central Business...
Read more
Business

Construction of highway leaves Ruaka Landlords, tenants in a dilemma

Stanley Kasee -
Tenants living in the Ndenderu and Ruaka areas of Nairobi are currently faced with the looming challenge of moving from their houses against their...
Read more
Business

KCB named the safest financial institution in Kenya

Laiza Maketso -
The Global Finance rankings has named the Kenya Commercial Bank as the safest banking institution in the country. During the 29th annual World's Safest banks...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Moses Kuria reveals why Uhuru is pushing Ruto to oppose the...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is behind Deputy resident William Ruto opposing the government's moves including...
Read more

DP Ruto’s bodyguards protect him from attack (PHOTOS)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto's bodyguards were forced to save him after a man attempted to assault him on Friday the 30th of October 2020...
Read more

BBC confirms Larry Madwo’s replacement as the Business Editor

News Connie Mukenyi -
BBC Africa confirmed on Friday the 30th of October that Zawadi Mudibo would replace media sensation Larry Madowo as the Business Editor. Through an internal...
Read more

How to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 at home

Health kenyan -
Find out how to monitor mild illnesses outside the hospital and when it is recommended to go back to the doctor Although the new coronavirus...
Read more

Kamene Goro bashes Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for being involved with...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kiss FM radio presenter Kamene Goro has lashed out at Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa for being in an affair with a married...
Read more

Facebook releases dark mode for more Android users

Tech news kenyan -
After tests started in June, Facebook announces the expansion of dark mode on the Android smartphone app After initial tests with dark mode on...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke