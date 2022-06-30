Tying human rights to corporate responsibility





For a long time, human rights has been the domain of governments.

As a result, the subject was mainly associated with political dispensations and inevitably invoked an image of political repression, authoritarianism and subjugation of a people.

In more recent times, the global economy has gradually become one unified process such that what happens in one country has implications in another. This has necessitated a broader outlook that casts a wider net on rights.

The shift moves away from making it a concern of governments only, towards the recognition of corporate responsibility.

This is the rationale behind the development and implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) and the Kenyan National Action Plan on Business and Human rights.

The UNGPs and the Kenyan NAP now clarify the responsibility of business and what is expected of them. Through these frameworks, fair economic environment and system are established.

Under the UNGPs, companies are expected to undertake three things to meet the corporate responsibility to respect human rights: Develop and implement a Human Rights Policy; undertake continuous Human Rights impact assessments and set up operational grievance mechanisms in line with UNGPs.

Businesses are expected move in tandem, and embed these across operations.

The business case for human rights is not just a fad. There are immense opportunities from observing human rights. For instance, at the workplace, it means that workers are treated fairly, they are paid a decent wage, have a proper and safe working environment and are free from harassment.

With an operational grievance mechanism, it means that any complaints that arise are handled in a formal, prompt and transparent manner. All this result in a productive workforce in an environment where employees can fulfil their aspirations.

In the integration of human rights, it is well appreciated that gendered dynamics come into play. At the workplace, these dynamics vary with the different levels and types of employment.

At Kakuzi, we have instituted approaches and measures that increase gender sensitivity and focus on the safeguarding of women.

Some of the safeguards are guarantees of confidentiality, protection from retaliation and provision of gender-sensitive remedies for adverse impacts. All these encourage women to report incidents.

While doing this internally, we have taken into cognisance that the community that we live in, the environment that we enjoy, the products that we trade in and the people that we interact with are all an integral part of meeting our responsibility to respect human rights.

This is because business operations are entangled in the daily lives of people and can impact either positively or negatively.

The idea is that through collaborative approaches, positive impacts of the business are amplified and the negative impacts are prevented, mitigated or addressed.

As a result, we extend the ethos that we live by to the community by making it a priority to have continuous dialogue, promote sustainability of the environment and uphold the dignity and respect of all people.

The highlighted interventions have significantly contributed to a business environment where the focus on people drives the profit strategy.

However, this is not a straightforward process.

Commitment question

There are many challenges that businesses face in human rights integration.

For instance, fully breaking down gender stereotypes and creating good jobs for women, then understanding that in doing so we may also get some things wrong is critical and something we should not be afraid to own up to.

This process is about continuous learning, continuous communication and, more importantly, continuing to listen.

For today’s businesses, it is no longer about whether policies on human rights should be incorporated in operations; it is whether one can claim to be a progressive business if they haven’t done so already.

The only question here is: are you committed to achieving it or not?

Stella Wangechi is the Gender and Human Rights Manager at Kakuzi PLC