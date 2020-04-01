Home Entertainment 10 stunning photos of Brenda, Kenya's first coronavirus patient
10 stunning photos of Brenda, Kenya’s first coronavirus patient

By Connie Mukenyi
Brenda,first coronavirus patient in Kenya

The president earlier on 1/4/2020 during a video call revealed the hidden identity of Kenya’s patient zero as Brenda.

When the health CS first announced the first coronavirus case, they kept her identity as a secret. They cited Kenyans would discriminate against the girl.

However, Kenyans were curious to know who was the first person to bring the deadly virus into the country. Many wanted to know her just to be sure they had not made any contact with the girl.

The government was, however, very adamant and instead named her patient zero.

Three weeks later, the government declared patient zero had finally healed from the deadly coronavirus. During one of the previous press conferences, health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed some of the patients wanted to speak to the public.

On the 1st of April, the government finally put a face and name behind patient zero. She is called Brenda Cherotich. Brian Orinda was in her company.

They are both healed from the deadly virus.

They made their first public appearance as they were talking with president Uhuru Kenyatta where he assured them they would not be discriminated against.

Beauty queen

Brenda is a Kenyan beauty queen. She previously contested for the Miss Kenya Tourism title. Although she did not manage to scoop the coveted title, she managed to scoop the Miss Tourism Kenya, Hospitality.

Her reign stretches from 2018 to 2020.

Here are some of her stunning photos.

10 beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

10 beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

10 beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

X beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

10 beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

Brenda, zero patient, coronavirus

10 beautiful photos of Kenya's patient zero Brenda who recovered from COVID-19

Brenda, patient zero, coronavirus

Brenda, patient zero, coronavirus

Brenda, patient zero, coronavirus

