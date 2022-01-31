Akuku Danger Readmitted to Hospital 2 Days After Being Discharged: “Pray for Akuku”

Akuku Danger was readmitted to hospital late Sunday, January 30, after suffering more problems with his breathing

Sandra Dacha shared the information and posted a picture of the comedian in bed with an oxygen max

Fans and celebrity friends sent their messages of comfort as they prayed that Akuku may recover fully

Churchill Show comedian Akuku Danger has been readmitted to hospital after facing more challenges with his health.

The news was disclosed by his close friend and actress Sandra Dacha, who has been by his side since he fell ill.

Going on her Instagram, Dacha shared a post notifying fans that they were back at the hospital again, two days after being discharged.

In her caption, the actress disclosed Akuku had faced difficulties in breathing, which was not the first time.

Sandra added that the comedian was also placed in the high dependency units and asked fans to pray for him.

“Difficulties in breathing AGAIN. He is currently at the HDU as we speak. Keep praying for @itsakukudanger,” she wrote.

Continue fighting Akuku

Early morning on Monday, January 31, Sandra shared a photo of Akuku in his hospital bed with an oxygen mask helping with his breathing.

The actress captioned the post with a message to the actor, asking that he continues to fight.

Source: TUKO.co.ke