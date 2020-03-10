Amber Ray responds to beefing with Otile Brown’s on and off girlfriend Nabbi

Kenyan socialite and video vixen Amber Ray has come out to respond to a fan who asked her if she had grudges with Otile Brown’s on and off girlfriend Nabbi.

Amber took to her Insta-story and asked her fans to ask her any questions and she would answer. One curious fan asked her if she really had beef with Nabbi and if she really got with the Chaguo La Moyo singer.

The mother of one laughed it off saying her fans really knew more about her life more than she did.

“Jeeez you guys be knowing my life more than I do,” read her response.

The rumors that the two were dating started when the Samatha singer featured Amber Ray as his video vixen in his music video dubbed Siku Yetu. Days later, Otile and his girlfriend treated their fans with relationship drama as they unfollowed each other and deleted pictures on Instagram.

Aftern the break up,Otile Brown went ahead to dedicate a song to Nabbi asking her to come back. He went on to state in the song that people had branded him as a playboy while all he wants is to settle down. The two later got back together but it is not clear if they remained in the relationship or broke up.

On the other end, Amber Ray is dating singer Brown Mauzo who publicly confirmed the speculations months after the two left their fans confused about whether it was a public stun or real relationship. Amber Ray has previously been married as a second wife to politician Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and she explained that it was never easy as people labeled her as a husband snatcher.

The labeling made her dump her husband despite being married for three years. Her success has long been rumored to be influenced by dark magic but she has never commented on the accusations.