Amembadilisha sana – How Rotimi has impacted Vanessa Mdee

By Connie Mukenyi
Vanessa mdee and rotimi

Musician Vanessa Mdee and actor Rotimi have graced social media streets showing what many would call couple goals.

From their videos to up-close selfies, one cannot help but admire how in love the two look.

Recently, the two upped their game when they started referring to each other as hubby and wifey. This name-calling left many fans wondering whether a wedding was in the works.

However, neither of them has confirmed publicly about any forthcoming wedding.

Recently, Vanessa Mdee’s sister revealed how Rotimi had changed the singer. She was speaking during an interview with Simulizi na Sauti.

According to Mimi Mars, real name Marianne Mdee, Rotimi has impacted her sister in a very positive way. She claims she has never seen her sister that happy.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi
Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi

Mimi revealed that the relationship surprised even their mother. However, she wished Vanessa and Rotimi all the best in their relationship.

“I have never seen Vanessa that happy. My mother and I were very shocked. But we continue praying for her because she is pleased. She has been a very positive person. I wish them all the best,” Mimi commented.

Mtaachana tu

Mimi Mars acknowledged her sister has a lot of haters who silently wait for her relationships to fail.

However, she says they got used to it. According to her, these kinds of haters will always be there.

Mimi acknowledged this is not Vanessa’s first relationship. Even in her previous relationships, people always said the couple would split up.

She, however, noted you could not force people to stop talking about you.

Her relationship with Jux and Rotimi

Before Vanessa Mdee got involved with Rotimi, she was dating Jux.

Mimi admitted she maintains a healthy relationship with both men, although she does not have their phone numbers.

She admits she has never talked with Juxx after they broke up with her sister. However, she has no bad blood against him.

Tabloids once accused Mimi of causing the split between Vanessa and Jux. However, she rubbished those claims.

Vanessa Mdee and Jux
Vanessa Mdee and Jux

On Rotimi, Mimi said she does not communicate with him directly. Instead, they pass their greetings through Vanessa Mdee.

Mimi acknowledged Rotimi was a nice person. According to her, he always helps her without Mimi having to ask for help.

She has, therefore, decided to respect the boundaries placed.

Mimi-Mars
Mimi Mars

Mimi Mars has, however, kept her relationship private from the public eye. She is the lastborn in the Mdee family.

