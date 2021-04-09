American rapper DMX has died at 50

Earl Simmons, popularly known to the world as DMX, has passed on a week after admission at a New York hospital.

The actor and rapper was undergoing treatment at the White Plains hospital. On Friday, April 2, he was hospitalised after getting a heart attack, as reported by his friend and attorney Murray Richman.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the end. We cherish the time we spent with him because we know he loved his family very much. We thank you for all the love and support we’ve received at this particular time,” his family said in a statement.

The family added they would give out information regarding his memorial at a later date.

Rest in Peace to a legend. You will never be forgotten. Double R for life. ❤️🙏🏾🕊 #DMX #BETRemembers pic.twitter.com/DpEnRFAxqG — BET (@BET) April 9, 2021

After a childhood marked by run-ins with police, parental abandonment, and physical abuse, DMX found solace in music as a teenager while staying at a group home.

His stage name DMX came from the digital drum machine. After signing with Def Jam, he released his major-label single in 1998, “Get at me dog.”

Months later, his album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot followed, debuting at No. 1 while selling millions of copies.

20 years later, Pitchfork listed the album amongst that year’s best albums terming it as zealous music full of unglued theatrics and storytelling.

The single “Ruffy Ryders” was also part of the album, which VH1 declared as the 100 greatest hip-hop songs ever in 2008.

In 1998, DMX also released his second album, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” and it went triple platinum.

During his music career, DMX released eight studio albums that received nominations three times for Grammy Awards, including the third album’s best rap album.

At the American Music Awards in 2000, he was named favourite rap and hip hop artist.

Earl Simmons has also starred 2000 Jet Li’s action film Romeo Must Die alongside the late R&B singer Aaliyah.

During his life, DMX has been arrested because of animal cruelty and drug possession. He was sentenced to a year in prison in 2018. Ahead of the sentencing, his defence team played his 1998 autobiographical “slipping” for the judge to hear about his troubled life.

DMX’s AllMusic biography describes him as “the undisputed reigning king of hardcore rap” after Notorious B.I.G.G and Tupac Shakur’s death.