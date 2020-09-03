Crazy amount of money rapper Notiflow was paid by Wenwah for their song collaboration

It turns out that Natalie Florence Kutoto aka Notiflow was not bluffing when she said that you need to pay her 100,000 Kenya shillings for a song collaboration with her.

Today on Instagram, she decided to shut down the haters who trolled her, saying that she was not worth the amount she was insinuating.

Noti flow posted a screenshot of her M-pesa messages on her Instagram account, proving that she received a whooping 100,000 shillings from Wenwah, an upcoming Kenyan musician for their latest song collaboration, ‘my boo’.

Under the post, she indicated that she knows her worth in the music industry, and added that she would not compromise herself for anyone.

According to Noti Flow, if you wish to do a song with her, you better be ready and willing to pay her dues.

“Wenwah paid me $1000 & she got her collab. If you know your worth and have the passion, then you wouldn’t hesitate. We shinda hapo ooh 100k siwezi, ooh ni mingi…lol” wrote rapper Noti flow.

The first time Notiflow publicly disclosed her fees for a song feature was two months ago when one upcoming musician, who is also Noti Flow’s die-hard fan asked for a song collaboration with her.

The fan indicated that she was just getting her foot in the music industry and wished that Noti Flow would do a song with her as a favour.

Noti flow made it clear that she has a certain standard to maintain, and just like any other business, music also needs money for an artist to grow.

Rapper Notiflow went ahead to add that she would die to feature Rihanna and Davido in her songs, but she is not able to afford their fees.

“If I’m to do a song with Davido for example or Riri, Imma have to pay their respective fees. Well, I love Riri to death, but sadly, I can’t afford her.” Said Noti Flow.