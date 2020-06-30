Andrew Kibe quits Kiss FM, is Jalang’o replacing him?

Controversial and outspoken radio show presenter Andrew Kibe has parted ways with Radio Africa owned radio station KISS FM.

Kibe who was hosting the Breakfast Show alongside Kamene Goro took to his Twitter page without giving details to reveal that he had quit the station barely one year after joining.

“It’s been real watu nguyas. I will miss all your nonsense in the morning especially @KameneGoro @Kiss100kenya #KameneAndKibe,” read his tweet.

Reports indicate Andrew Kibe decided to quit the radio station three months ago after he gave his notice because KISS FM used to censor his content.

Kibe joined KISS FM together with Kamene Goro last year from NRG Radio but first had to fight a court battle with their former employers who accused the two of breaching their contracts.

His resignation comes barely a week after renowned radio show host, actor and emcee Felix Oduor, popularly known as Jalang’o quit Milele FM. Jalang’o explained that his employers wanted him to take another pay cut after agreeing to the 50% cut and that was when he decided to walk out.

Jalang’o recently revealed that he would be going back to radio soon revealing that eight radio stations had already asked for his services.

He went on to state that he had talked with his former boss and the first person to give him a radio show; Radio Africa Patrick Quarcoo.

“I might end up on Waiyaki Way. There are so many radio stations. There is NRG, there is Radio Jambo, there is KISS, there is Classic so you decide,” he revealed

“But I had an amazing meeting with my friend and boss, the first person who gave me the first-ever radio contract, Mr. Patrick Quarcoo and we had a long discussion. So we take away NRG Radio, but I think I might end up back to where it all began. Radio Africa, which Radio? I don’t know,” he said on his YouTube show dubbed Bonga na Jalas,” he added.