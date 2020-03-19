Home Entertainment Another Tanzanian celebrity contracts Coronavirus
Entertainment

Another Tanzanian celebrity contracts Coronavirus

By Alfred Kiura
Mwana FA contracts Coronavirus.

Hours after Diamond Platnumz’s Manager Sallam SK revealed that he had been infected with the deadly Coronavirus, another celebrity legendary rapper Mwana FA has revealed that he has also tested positive.

The We Endelea Tu rapper revealed to his fans through an Instagram video saying that he had decided to go get tested since he had come from a trip in South Africa two days ago and his body temperature was not normal.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏽..

A post shared by Falsafa,The Choirmaster (@mwanafa) on

He went to say that since research says that abnormal body temperature was one of the symptoms of contracting the Covid-19, he decided to self-isolation to make sure that he did not spread it to other people. He went on to urge people to adhere to rules the government is putting into place to ensure that the disease does not spread as anyone can get infected.

He urged people to maintain hygiene especially washing hands. He stated that people should not panic as it was just like any other disease that has been there before. He stated that the virus of the disease usually dies in the body after about seven days adding that he was not in any pain as he was 100% well.

Sallam SK also revealed that he did not show any symptoms and after being tested positive, he was isolated into a ward where the doctors as he revealed have been taking good care of him. The news of the two celebrities testing positive of the Coronavirus comes barely days the Tanzanian government announced that two foreigners had already been infected; one from the US and another from Germany. The government announced its first Coronavirus case on Monday which was a 46-year old woman who had traveled from Belgium.

In South Africa, the government under President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared total lockdown with schools being closed till further notice. The closure of the school has forced South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan to ask the government to look to alternative measures to ensure all students can access online studies since the data rate in the country is very high and it will negatively affect children from poor backgrounds.

Previous articleZari Hassan's plea to South African government amid Coronavirus pandemic

