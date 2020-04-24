Home Entertainment Avril nakupenda lakini nataka Sanaa ndo anizalie - Maina Kageni begs Sanaipei...
Avril nakupenda lakini nataka Sanaa ndo anizalie – Maina Kageni begs Sanaipei Tande

By Connie Mukenyi
Maina and Sanaipei

Radio king Maina Kageni has come out publicly declaring his love for beautiful songstress Sanaipei Tande.

He co-hosts a morning show with Mwalimu King’ang’ i. Maina revealed that Sanaa as her fans fondly call her is his celebrity crush.

He revealed that when the two were workmates, he tried shooting his shot. However, Sanaipei thought he was joking. The two co-hosted a show together at Kiss 100 radio.

Maina revealed this information during a live Q&A session on YouTube. A fan was curious to know who he would choose between Avril and Sanaipei Tande.

”Avril I love you so much. You are beautiful but Sanaipei you are so beautiful,” Kageni was quick to answer.

Please nizalie

Maina went an extra mile and revealed he would want the beautiful songstress to bear him a child. He appreciated the fact that she sings so well complimenting her beauty.

He revealed that he has always been interested in her since the time they used to work together. According to Maina, at some point, he tried coercing to Sanaipei to bear him a child. He even told her that he is not interested in dating her and that he only wants a kid from her.

Sanaipei Tande

”Sanaa you are s3xy and sing like hell. Let me say this here. We worked together on Kiss FM, and I remember one day I made an indecent proposal. I remember telling Sanaa I do not want a relationship with you but please have a baby for me. When I made that joke, I was serious, but she used to joke around it. Oooh, Sanaa aliumbwa on a Sunday. I hope she is not watching,” Maina said.

Maina is among the senior bachelors in the media industry. A fan got curious and asked him if he believed in marriage.

Maina was quick to answer that he does believe in the institution. However, he acknowledged it not for everyone.

Previous articleChief Justice warns judges against absconding duties during covid-19

