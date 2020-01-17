Home Entertainment Award winning Citizen TV news anchor in mourning
EntertainmentNews

Award winning Citizen TV news anchor in mourning

By Alfred Kiura
Bernard Ndong has lost his grandmother.

Citizen TV Sports news presenter Bernad Ndong is a man in grief after he lost his grandmother.

Ndong, who won Best TV Journalist of the Year Award during the 2012 Elliptics Awards took to social media to share the sad news.

Bernard Ndong is a Sports anchor at Citizen TV

“When an old person dies, a library burns to the ground..RIP Grandma..”, he captioned.

Fans, as well as other media personalities, came out to show him support as they left encouraging messages on his social media page.

loulou_hassan “Pole nding ndong wangu🙏”

muthoniwamukiri “Pole dear. May God give you strength.”

jackyvike “Poleni sana Ndong”

myles_challands “Gonna be all well”

ms.lindah_ “My condolences”

vivymurigi “Sorry for your loss”

njerikagwi “Pole sana. May God comfort you and your family.”

Bernard Ndong won Best TV Journalist of the Year Award during the 2012 Elliptics Awards

The saddening news comes after another Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu lost his unborn daughter during childbirth early this month. The 10 over 10 Show host has already taken a break from his duties to be with his wife Mary Prude Raburu.

