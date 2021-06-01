Tiktok star Azziad Nasenya lands her first radio job

20-year-old Tiktok sensation and actress Azziad Nasenya has decided to expand her horizons and venture into the media industry.

Today, the talented star announced that she landed her first radio job at Sound City Kenya, which launched in the country on May 13th.

The Selina actress will be hosting the breakfast show segment every weekday from 6.00 am to 10.00 am.

She reported to work officially this morning and couldn’t hide her excitement in being a part of the Sound City family, which has spread its wings all over Africa.

Azziad Nasenya shared clips on her Instagram handle of her vibing to Mejja’s hit song ‘siskii’ while in studio.

Working alongside Azziad will be former Kiss 100 presenter Racheal Kiragu, popularly known as Rae, who will be hosting the 6 pm-10 pm segment and Jeremy for the 2 pm-6 pm show.

Rae started working at Kiss Fm on February 14th 2020, after being poached from Homeboyz radio. She worked for the station until March this year.

Azziad’s fans congratulated her on this new milestone while some gushed over the career strides she has made in a span of only one and a half years.

Azziad, who rose to fame owing to Femi one and Mejja’s ‘utawezana’ song, has since landed several brand ambassador deals, become a professional actress and amassed over one million followers both on Tiktok and Instagram.

When Azziad Nasenya’s rate card surfaced online, netizens were shocked to find out that she charges up to sh 100,000 for a single Instagram post.

Here is a leaked rate card of what TikTok star Azziad Nasenya is charging for ads on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Wj9YBZQuOh — 3neel (@3Neelkenya) July 22, 2020

“The girl who has revolutionalized the entertainment industry in Kenya. Mad respect girl,” wrote Twitter fan Palmer Yarah.

@bluestarisme wrote, “Azziad mamii show us your ways. You’re inspiring most of us, we can’t stop clappinghands for you baby girl.”

@likahmutua “Azziad Nasenya is a real definition of make good use of opportunities. I love the fact that she wont mind the sleepless nights and the tiring engagements to give you the best. I vote her the ambassador of clean content.”