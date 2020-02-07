‘Bahati is the problem,’ Peter Blessing’s new Management

Gospel singer Peter Blessings has called out on his former boss Bahati to settle their dispute out of court.

His ‘new management’ released a press statement earlier today, directing that matters be settled out of court.

In the statement, peter Blessing’s new team express their shock over how Bahati handled the tussle, saying that as a gospel artist, he shouldn’t settle scores in courtrooms.

“It is a shock to the country that a gospel artiste has chosen to settle scores with other artists through the courts. It is a shame to the gospel of Jesus Christ.” Read the statement.

Peter’s new managers claim that Bahati has a problem since he has been having a disagreement with artists under him.

“Bahati has fallen out with numerous musicians. Does it mean that all these singers are the ones always on the wrong? Bahati is the only musician known for taking musicians and producers to police cells and eventually to the courts. Why is it always Bahati?” they asked.

Peter Blessing went ahead and called his former boss, Bahati, a threat to the gospel industry, citing that all these were to ‘kill’ his career and calling.

“This is a threat to the gospel industry. No one is entitled to sing forever; hence no one should try to kill upcoming talent. It seems someone is afraid of his own imaginations.” He stated in the statement.

Last week, Peter Blessing and producer Paulo were arrested on different charges.

Peter Blessing was charged with stealing Sh2 million from Bahati’s music label EMB, while producer Paulo was accused of stealing equipment from the EMB studios.

However, on being released, Peter spoke on a local radio station saying that he has already forgiven Bahati and Weezdom for what they have been putting him through.

“I would still work with them. They are my brothers. At least they transformed me from being a soldier to a famous artist.” He said.

Peter Blessing’s mom also supported her son, lamenting how ‘mtoto wa mama’ mistreated her son because they are poor.

“My son doesn’t owe Bahati Sh2 million. They are only mistreating him because they feel he is poor and desperate.” His mom said.

However, according to Bahati, getting his former signee arrested was the right thing to do for him and the company.

Bahati said Peter is only being misled and incited to rebel against him despite him taking him from being a soldier to making him a gospel superstar.

He also alleged that Peter is a womanizer and has brought all the problems to himself through pride.