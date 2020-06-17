Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims.

Eastlands Most Beloved C.E.O controversial gospel singer Bahati is at a loss after his new song dubbed Wanani was pulled down from YouTube due to copyright claims.

A crosscheck by Kenyannews.co.ke, a Kenyan Afro-Fusion songwriter/singer duo claimed the copyrights of the song. The song was released five days ago and was trending at number one on YouTube before it was pulled down.

“Video unavailable. This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Jivu,” read the message when Kenyannews.co.ke tried to play the song.

This is not his first song to be pulled down due to copyright. A month ago, his song dubbed Mwisho was Dunia (Corona) was also pulled down due to copyright claims. However, after a few days, the song was uploaded back on YouTube.

Lately, artists have been dealing with copyright claims as other artists claim the copyright of their work.

American rapper Daniel Hernandez popularly known as Tekashi 6ix9ine got one of his songs dubbed GOOBA pulled down after Kenyan rapper, singer and producer Magix Enga claimed that he sampled his beats.

Magix Enga claimed that he was paid almost Ksh. 900,000 by the American rapper’s management so that he can allow YouTube to upload the song back.

However, one of Tekashi’s lawyers denied ever paying the Kenyan producer. The song was reinstated after it emerged that Magix had filed a fake copyright claim.

The Kenyan producer also hit Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Harmonize with copyright claims when he claimed that the Kwangwaru singer had sampled his beats for his song dubbed Uno.

The song was pulled down but was later uploaded back with Magix Enga releasing a diss track warning artists not to sample his beats.

In January this year, upcoming gospel singer and former Eastlands Most Beloved recording label signee Peter Blessing was also hit by copyright claims by Bahati on his song dubbed Why as the two battled in Court.