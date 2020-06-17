Home Entertainment Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims
Entertainment

Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims

By Alfred Kiura
Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims.

Eastlands Most Beloved C.E.O controversial gospel singer Bahati is at a loss after his new song dubbed Wanani was pulled down from YouTube due to copyright claims.

A crosscheck by Kenyannews.co.ke, a Kenyan Afro-Fusion songwriter/singer duo claimed the copyrights of the song. The song was released five days ago and was trending at number one on YouTube before it was pulled down.

“Video unavailable. This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Jivu,” read the message when Kenyannews.co.ke tried to play the song.

This is not his first song to be pulled down due to copyright. A month ago, his song dubbed Mwisho was Dunia (Corona) was also pulled down due to copyright claims. However, after a few days, the song was uploaded back on YouTube.

Lately, artists have been dealing with copyright claims as other artists claim the copyright of their work.

American rapper Daniel Hernandez popularly known as Tekashi 6ix9ine got one of his songs dubbed GOOBA pulled down after Kenyan rapper, singer and producer Magix Enga claimed that he sampled his beats.

Magix Enga claimed that he was paid almost Ksh. 900,000 by the American rapper’s management so that he can allow YouTube to upload the song back.

Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims.

However, one of Tekashi’s lawyers denied ever paying the Kenyan producer. The song was reinstated after it emerged that Magix had filed a fake copyright claim.

The Kenyan producer also hit Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Harmonize with copyright claims when he claimed that the Kwangwaru singer had sampled his beats for his song dubbed Uno.

The song was pulled down but was later uploaded back with Magix Enga releasing a diss track warning artists not to sample his beats.

In January this year, upcoming gospel singer and former Eastlands Most Beloved recording label signee Peter Blessing was also hit by copyright claims by Bahati on his song dubbed Why as the two battled in Court.

Related news

Entertainment

Why Bahati used his wife’s best friend as video vixen in new song

Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has explained the reason why he used his wife Diana Marau’s best friend Phoina in...
Read more
Entertainment

Rapper CMB Prezzo reveals he was a Mungiki leader (VIDEO)

Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated rapper CMB Prezzo in a recent interview, revealed he was part of the outlawed sect Mungiki. The famous rapper was speaking at The Play...
Read more
Entertainment

Christina Shusho reveals she left her husband after God’s calling

Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has finally shed some light on whether she left her matrimonial home. According to the beautiful songstress, John...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

Otile Brown’s girlfriend responds to him masturbating to stay faithful in...

Otile Brown’s Ethiopian girlfriend Nabbi has responded to his boyfriend’s confession on masturbating so that he can be faithful in their long-distance relationship. In an...
Read more
EntertainmentConnie Mukenyi -

Christina Shusho reveals she left her husband after God’s calling

Celebrated Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has finally shed some light on whether she left her matrimonial home. According to the beautiful songstress, John...
Read more
EntertainmentConnie Mukenyi -

Rapper CMB Prezzo reveals he was a Mungiki leader (VIDEO)

Celebrated rapper CMB Prezzo in a recent interview, revealed he was part of the outlawed sect Mungiki. The famous rapper was speaking at The Play...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

Why Bahati used his wife’s best friend as video vixen in...

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has explained the reason why he used his wife Diana Marau’s best friend Phoina in...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,712FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Bahati’s new song pulled down due to copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Eastlands Most Beloved C.E.O controversial gospel singer Bahati is at a loss after his new song dubbed Wanani was pulled down from YouTube due...
Read more

It is unacceptable – Machakos Governor responds to alarming teenage pregnancies...

News Alfred Kiura -
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has spoken after 4,000 teenage girls were reported to have been pregnant in the last five months in the County. The...
Read more

Landlords issue Government of Kenya with new demands

Business news Stanley Kasee -
With the country struggling with the economic tough times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a dispute between tenants and landlords...
Read more

Why Bahati used his wife’s best friend as video vixen in...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has explained the reason why he used his wife Diana Marau’s best friend Phoina in...
Read more

Kalonzo forms deal with Jubilee ahead of 2022

Politics Connie Mukenyi -
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has signed a post-election coalition with the Jubilee party. Alongside the Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto, the Wiper leader...
Read more

Government alarmed by invalid Covid-19 Test kits in circulation

Health Stanley Kasee -
Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has warned Kenyans of a worryingly increasing number of non-approved Covid-19 testing kits flooding...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke