Home Entertainment Bahati's wife Diana Marua accused of stealing valuables from high school friend
Entertainment

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua accused of stealing valuables from high school friend

By Alfred Kiura
Bahati wife Diana Marua accused of stealing from high school friend.

Gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has found herself on the receiving end after a video surfaced online of a woman accusing her of stealing her designer handbags and sandals.

The woman who stated that she is a businesswoman narrated that, Diana called her to her place to have lunch. She went on to state that she went to Diana’s place with a suitcase full of valuables so that the mother of two could pick what she wanted.

She went on to claim that she left the suitcase with Diana but upon collecting it, she found that some few pieces were missing.

“Unaniibia vitu zangu. Honestly, you are my high school friend. We went to high school together. I was there at your first baby shower when you were having Heaven. How do you treat somebody like trash just because you are a celebrity?” she wondered.

She went on to state that she was baffled by Diana’s actions since she even told her where she gets her designer from as she wanted to do business with her. She went on to state she was wondering if she should go to the police and file a statement adding that she could not pick the remaining pieces as they were acting as evidence.

She wondered why Diana went on to call the police on her adding that she felt so hurt, betrayed and played. She went on to ask for advice from social media users as she said that she was ready to deal with her whichever way even if it means traditionally.

Diana took to her Instagram page wondering why she was trending on Facebook pages. Her fans expressed their disappointment as they told her to stop pretending and deal with the issue that she was being accused of.

Previous articleMaking your living space habitable

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Story yao inafanana na za Prophet Owour – Moses Kuria comments on Brenda and Brian

Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial politician Moses Kuria has given his two thoughts concerning Brenda and Brian coming out to the public. The Gatundu South Member of Parliament has...
Read more
Entertainment

Kenyans react to Brenda and Brian’s contradicting stories on coronavirus and isolation

Connie Mukenyi -
Yesterday was a happy day for all Kenyans as the first two coronavirus patients spoke to them. The two, Brenda and Brian, revealed they...
Read more
Entertainment

What an embarrassment! – Netizens left disappointed after two Kenyan girls fail to impress American rapper Toney Lanez with twerking skills on Instagram Live

Alfred Kiura -
Two Kenyan girls going by the name @scarleila and @realhabesha18 (their social media names) left netizens embarrassed after they failed to grab their opportunity...
Read more
15,457FansLike
3,416FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua accused of stealing valuables from high school friend

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has found herself on the receiving end after a video surfaced online of a woman accusing her of...
Read more

Making your living space habitable

Lifestyle Tracy Nabwile -
The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has made a lot of people to join the stay- at -home bandwagon. We all want to stay...
Read more

Police transfers postponed until further notice over Covid-19

News Erick Flavour -
Transfer of police officers to various new stations has been put on hold until the ongoing practices to contain the infections and spread of...
Read more

Mombasa governor directs residents to wear masks

County News Laiza Maketso -
Following the increase in the number of cases of the deadly coronavirus, the governor of Mombasa Ali Hassan Joho has asked all residents to...
Read more

Only 100 people will attend Ndigi Mwana a’Nzeki’s funeral

News Tracy Nabwile -
Retired Catholic Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki passed on on 31st March 2020. The church announced that he would be buried in a private...
Read more

Mike Sonko in mourning after losing close relative

News Connie Mukenyi -
Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Nairobi governor, is in mourning after losing his cousin Dida Hadija  Hamis. The controversial lawmaker took to social media, where he...
Read more

Nairobi Hospital suspends work at satellite clinics, recalls all workers over COVID-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi Hospital has suspended all operations at all its six satellite clinics to help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital management also directed...
Read more

Government to trace people who had previously traveled to Covid-19 high-risk areas

News Erick Flavour -
The government has set up a multi-agency team to co-ordinate all activities regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Among the members of the...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke