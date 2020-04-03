Bahati’s wife Diana Marua accused of stealing valuables from high school friend

Gospel singer Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has found herself on the receiving end after a video surfaced online of a woman accusing her of stealing her designer handbags and sandals.

The woman who stated that she is a businesswoman narrated that, Diana called her to her place to have lunch. She went on to state that she went to Diana’s place with a suitcase full of valuables so that the mother of two could pick what she wanted.

She went on to claim that she left the suitcase with Diana but upon collecting it, she found that some few pieces were missing.

“Unaniibia vitu zangu. Honestly, you are my high school friend. We went to high school together. I was there at your first baby shower when you were having Heaven. How do you treat somebody like trash just because you are a celebrity?” she wondered.

She went on to state that she was baffled by Diana’s actions since she even told her where she gets her designer from as she wanted to do business with her. She went on to state she was wondering if she should go to the police and file a statement adding that she could not pick the remaining pieces as they were acting as evidence.

She wondered why Diana went on to call the police on her adding that she felt so hurt, betrayed and played. She went on to ask for advice from social media users as she said that she was ready to deal with her whichever way even if it means traditionally.

Diana took to her Instagram page wondering why she was trending on Facebook pages. Her fans expressed their disappointment as they told her to stop pretending and deal with the issue that she was being accused of.