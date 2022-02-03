Menu
Bibi Ya Wenyewe: Lulu Hassan Politely Curves Fan Who Confessed to Having a Crush on Her

  • Lulu Hassan shared her conversation with a fan who was trying to shoot her shot at her
  • The unidentified fan hit the inbox of the sassy media personality to confess his undying love for her
  • According to her response, Lulu did not take offence to the fan, she rather turned it down in a courteous way

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has thrilled her fans with an entertaining conversation between her and a fan.

Lulu Hassan responds to fan who confessed to having a crush on her.

Going on her Instastories, the mother of three shared a screenshot of her amusing response to the random fan.

How it started

Lulu was engaging her Instagram fans in a Q & A session when a fan sent her a message confessing his love to her.

“I have a crush on you,” the fan wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, the TV personality politely turned the fan down.

“Let crush remains crush,” Lulu replied.

Source: TUKO.co.ke

