Bibi Ya Wenyewe: Lulu Hassan Politely Curves Fan Who Confessed to Having a Crush on Her

Lulu Hassan shared her conversation with a fan who was trying to shoot her shot at her

The unidentified fan hit the inbox of the sassy media personality to confess his undying love for her

According to her response, Lulu did not take offence to the fan, she rather turned it down in a courteous way

Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan has thrilled her fans with an entertaining conversation between her and a fan.

Going on her Instastories, the mother of three shared a screenshot of her amusing response to the random fan.

How it started

Lulu was engaging her Instagram fans in a Q & A session when a fan sent her a message confessing his love to her.

“I have a crush on you,” the fan wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, the TV personality politely turned the fan down.

“Let crush remains crush,” Lulu replied.

Source: TUKO.co.ke