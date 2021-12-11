Bonnie Musambi announces plans to exit from KBC after 14 years

On Saturday, December 11, Musambi took to his Instagram to break the shocking news which has elicited sad reactions from his fans.

“Early next year, I will be exiting KBC which has been my wonderful home for the last 14 years. God willing, I will be detailing this on Monday 10th January 2022 during my radio show Zinga, on Radio Taifa,” wrote Musambi.

Is he vying for 2022 election?

In 2016, Musambi disclosed that he has his eyes set on becoming the Kitui senator come 2022.

The The KBC Radio Taifa and KBC Channel One journalist added that he believes in himself as an able leader and wants to deliver to the people of Kitui when that time comes.

Musambi joined Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in 2007 as a radio host and has been our TV news anchor for Kiswahili bulletins and commentator since November 2009. He is popularly known for his unique style of ending his bulletins.

Bonnie also a debate moderator for the popular BBC SEMA KENYA show is also a gospel artiste and comedian.

He loves rhumba music, can speak Lingala and his favourite meal is roast potatoes served with fried beef.