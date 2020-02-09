Buju Banton concert to happen at KICC next Saturday

Buju Banton will perform at KICC the coming Saturday

The show was postponed to honour departed ex-president Moi

NRG Radio, as well as the star – Banton, have confirmed the event dates

The much-awaited Buju Banton concert in Kenya is set to happen this coming Saturday, February 15 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The dancehall legend, Buju Banton, confirmed on his Instagram account and promised a first class performance for those who will attend.

The show was to happen during the New Years Eve in Mombasa but was rescheduled to Saturday, February 8 at KICC.

The show was postponed yet again in honour of the departed ex-president Daniel Moi. The death of Moi saw the event being postponed for security reasons since the planned venue is adjacent to Parliament Building where Moi’s body is lying for public viewing. Thus the show was pushed to the coming Saturday, February 15.

However, unconfirmed reports on social media stated that the Promoter, NRG Radio had contractual issues with the artist’s management.

CONFIRMATION

The Jamaican artist pulled down a post on his Instagram which was promoting the show, a move which validated the whistle blows about contractual disagreements.

A statement allegedly from the management of the artist also made rounds on social media, confirming that they had not settled at an agreement on the terms for the show.

Buju Banton has clarified that he will be performing at KICC on Saturday and thereafter promised a next level experience to those in attendance.

“Kenya, I cant wait to see you this Saturday, the 15th of Feb at the KICC grounds. Get your Tickets. Get ready for an experience like no other! I am coming with my full band, So be ready ! Get you tickets today!” he wrote.

The show will also receive performances from top reggae DJs and entertainers like Kriss Darlin, MC Teargas, Dj Moh, Njambi Koikai, Dj Juan and many more others.