Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked.

Capital FM The Jam show presenter Joey Muthengi has claimed that her Instagram account has been hacked.

In a post seen by Kenyanews.co.ke, the former Citizen TV’ 10 over 10 show host cautioned her followers and fans not to take any lucrative deal being offered on her account. She went on to state that she would open another account adding that she hopes her fans would follow her.

Muthengi went on to state that she was not in a million years going to pay for a bribe for what was hers. She added that whoever the person behind the hacking was had won.

“Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account. I pray it brings you Coro…I mean… happiness. I will not pay a bribe for that which is mine…not in this lifetime,” read her post.

Muthengi joined Capital FM last year after she quit Citizen TV following her lucrative deal with betting company Betin. This was her second time with the radio station after leaving the station six years before where she used to host a hip hop radio show dubbed Hits Not Homework.

Muthengi replaced Cess Mutugi who was hosting the Jam show alongside Maqbul Mohammed. Muthengi used to work at the same TV station Citizen TV with her brother; gospel singer Holy Dave.

However, they used to host different TV shows. She once narrated that she found it difficult to work at the same station with her brother since Holy Dave used to host a gospel show during the day while she hosted a show that encouraged “bad behavior” at night.

She also revealed that she had a rough landing when she quit the Royal Media Service owned station. She hosted the 10 over 10 show alongside Willis Raburu. Her brother Holy Dave left the TV station this year, two years after her sister also left. However, he promised to come back even stronger.