Home Entertainment Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked
Entertainment

Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked

By Alfred Kiura
Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked.

Capital FM The Jam show presenter Joey Muthengi has claimed that her Instagram account has been hacked.

In a post seen by Kenyanews.co.ke, the former Citizen TV’ 10 over 10 show host cautioned her followers and fans not to take any lucrative deal being offered on her account. She went on to state that she would open another account adding that she hopes her fans would follow her.

Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked.

Muthengi went on to state that she was not in a million years going to pay for a bribe for what was hers. She added that whoever the person behind the hacking was had won.

“Whoever you are, you won. I hope this helps you sleep at night. Take the account. I pray it brings you Coro…I mean… happiness. I will not pay a bribe for that which is mine…not in this lifetime,” read her post.

Muthengi joined Capital FM last year after she quit Citizen TV following her lucrative deal with betting company Betin. This was her second time with the radio station after leaving the station six years before where she used to host a hip hop radio show dubbed Hits Not Homework.

Muthengi replaced Cess Mutugi who was hosting the Jam show alongside Maqbul Mohammed. Muthengi used to work at the same TV station Citizen TV with her brother; gospel singer Holy Dave.

However, they used to host different TV shows. She once narrated that she found it difficult to work at the same station with her brother since Holy Dave used to host a gospel show during the day while she hosted a show that encouraged “bad behavior” at night.

View this post on Instagram

@kush_tracey, nikituma CV utawezana? 🤔

A post shared by David Muthengi (@holydavemuthengi) on

She also revealed that she had a rough landing when she quit the Royal Media Service owned station. She hosted the 10 over 10 show alongside Willis Raburu. Her brother Holy Dave left the TV station this year, two years after her sister also left. However, he promised to come back even stronger.

Previous articleUK wants to encourage bicycle use to make it easier to get back to work

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Size 8 wants baby number three but….

Alfred Kiura -
Secular turned gospel singer Size Reborn has revealed that she would not mind having baby number three. Her sister Mary Munyali, asked her if she...
Read more
Entertainment

Mtoto wa Shetani – Rapper Bamboo accuses Jose Chameleone of devil worshiping and initiating wife to Lucifer

Connie Mukenyi -
Rapper Bamboo has come out accusing Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone of belonging to an occult. He further claimed that the Valu Valu hitmaker attempted...
Read more
Entertainment

I used to write songs for this small boy – Bahati says after posting a picture of Willy Paul

Alfred Kiura -
Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati has claimed that he used to write songs for gospel turned secular singer Willy Paul...
Read more
15,610FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Capital FM presenter’s verified Instagram account hacked

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Capital FM The Jam show presenter Joey Muthengi has claimed that her Instagram account has been hacked. In a post seen by Kenyanews.co.ke, the former...
Read more

Court finds three brothers guilty of killing a 74-year-old man

Local news Erick Flavour -
Three brothers have been found guilty of killing a 74 years old man over alleged theft of a television. Justice Janet Mulwa ruled that the...
Read more

Why many Kenyans fear testing for Coronavirus

Health Stanley Kasee -
Experts or at least those who have seen the process of testing for the novel coronavirus say that it is a relatively easy process...
Read more

Kalonzo wants the government to audit Covid-19 spending

Health Stanley Kasee -
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked the government to audit the spending of the money allocated for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic...
Read more

The lock down in Eastleigh is not discriminative – says CS Matiang’i

News Erick Flavour -
Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that there is no discrimination in the Eastleigh lockdown. The CS was addressing leaders from the area on Saturday...
Read more

Kenya confirms 28 new cases of Covid-19 as tally rises to 649

News Erick Flavour -
Kenya has recorded 28 new cases of Coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's tally to 649. Health CAS Rashid Aman, on Saturday...
Read more

Testing to begin in prisons as two inmates test positive in Industrial Area Remand Prison

News Edwin Ginni -
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced plans to begin testing for coronavirus in prisons after two inmates at the Industrial Area Remand Prison...
Read more

Meru county under fire after buying anointing oil worth 2 million

County News Connie Mukenyi -
Meru County Women rep has faced heavy scrutiny after she released the county's expenditure report detailing how the management spent ksh 63 million. What struck...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke