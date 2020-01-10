Home Entertainment Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan amazes celebrities with family portrait
Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan amazes celebrities with family portrait

By Alfred Kiura
Power couple and TV anchors Lulu Hassan and Rashid Abdalla at Citizen TV

Citizen TV news anchors Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan are undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired celebrity couples and this was once again proven after Lulu Hassan posted a family portrait on her social media account.

Apart from her loyal fans that always show admiration towards her, her fellow celebrities were not left behind as they also joined the train showering her with love.

Lulu Hassan left celebrites and her fans in amazement after posting a family portrait.

Below are some of the comments:

kabusimon “Beautiful family”

juliegichuru “Oh, wonderful!”

massawejapanni “Looooooovely😘😘😘”

brendawairimu_ “Omg 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓”

mcatricky “Lovely family”

monicakiragu “Awww!!!! Blessings

Sonairina ”Your genes are strong Mama! All your babies have your beautiful eyes😍Blessings to you & yours🙏🏾Na Mola awalinde nyote🙏🏾

Kate_actress “Beautiful family”

Rashid and Lulu made history as the first couple ever in Kenyan history to anchor news together. The couple who are blessed with three kids got married in 2007. They also produce and script Citizen’s TV show Maria which has gained massive following since its debut.

