Eric Omondi’s ex Chantal refuses to appear in Wife Material 2

Comedian Eric Omondi’s Italian ex-girlfriend Chantal Graziolli has said no to appearing in his upcoming Wife Material show.

Her refusal comes one day after Eric Omondi’s interview at Radio Jambo, where he made the announcement.

Eric said that he will be looking for a mature wife above 23 years of age to settle down with.

He added that his exes, Jacque maribe and Chantal will appear on the show to educate the contestants on what the comedian likes and hates.

Chantal Graziolli labelled Eric’s announcement as fake news confirming that his allegations were false.

“Fake news, I will not be appearing in Wife Material,” wrote Chantal on her Instagram account.

The Italian businesswoman is currently in a relationship with Nicola Traldi, a wealthy suitor who Chantal doesn’t shy from showing off on social media.

Eric and Chantal Graziolli’s breakup

Eric met Chantal in 2015 at an event at Kasarani Stadium where he was the Mc.

Chantal was just a mere fan of the comedian at the time and was introduced to Eric by her mother.

Seeing Chantal, Eric Omondi disclosed that he fell in love immediately and even took a break from hosting the event to talk to her.

Their relationship went on for four years before their impromptu breakup in 2019.

The two separated amicably after miss Graziolli landed a job opportunity abroad.

She had stayed jobless for a long time, and Eric decided to let her pursue her dreams even if it meant not being together.

They chose to remain close friends ever since.

Chantal Graziolli went on to launch her own beauty products line.

“Hello guys,…Eric Omondi and I have had many discussions in the past month. As you know, my family lives in Italy, and it’s been challenging for us. I love Eric, I will always love him, and we are okay; we created the best moments together and shared our dreams and visions, but importantly, we shared our lives. I will always cherish every single moment,” wrote Chantal after their breakup.