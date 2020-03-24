Cheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’

Cheating in marriages is something that is not new, especially in the 21st Century. A Roysambu woman is bitter after realizing her husband is far from loyal.

Margaret, who is also a flight attendant with a local airline, claims that her husband lied to her many times. The husband allegedly saved his side chick as ‘Kamiti’.

This hilarious name choice was part of his foolproof ploy. The husband used it as an excuse to receive many late-night calls and texts.

“My husband’s phone kept receiving many sexy messages at night. When I confronted him he told me that they are just scam messages sent by Kamiti inmates,” said Margaret

The Kamiti messages excuse is not new to Kenyan women. Margaret knew that her husband must be cheating on her, and she decided to confront him to his parents.

I reported him to his parents-Margaret

However, the confrontation did not work in Margaret’s favour as the husband’s parents took to their son’s side. They went ahead to accuse her of being hard on their son.

“Wazazi wake walisema Niko spoilt tu Sana and also all I was doing ni kupea mtoto wao stress. Waliona nacreate issues za cheating only to gain attention.

“Their ignorance towards their son made me hire the services of a hacker. The hacker hacked my husband’s phone and connected his phone to his parents.

“The hacking made all the messages between my husband and his ‘clande’ to also show up on his parents’ phones,” continued Margaret.

It did not take long for the cheating husband to get caught pants down. He sent sexually suggesting messages to his side chick, which were automatically forwarded to his mother.

“My mother-in-law was so embarrassed by the messages. Her son was openly asking his mpango wa kando to come over for a sexual session.

“I finally got the evidence and proved to them that he was cheating on me. Plus, I also got my revenge on him,” said Margaret.

Cheating, a product of tech advancement

According to Kenyans, technological progress is to blame for infidelity in marriages. Social media apps make it easy to arrange and execute illicit sexual affairs.

Many dating apps are coming up every minute on the internet. Some do not even require dating. It is just sex.

Apps like Tagged and Tinder are used by married men and women to fish for sex-starved likeminded individuals.

Gone are the days when marriage was full of loyalty and trust. Enter the era of free sex and cheap one-night-stands.