Home Entertainment Cheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’
Entertainment

Cheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’

By Connie Mukenyi
Cheating
He said that the messages he was receiving came from Kamiti inmates

Cheating in marriages is something that is not new, especially in the 21st Century. A Roysambu woman is bitter after realizing her husband is far from loyal.

Margaret, who is also a flight attendant with a local airline, claims that her husband lied to her many times. The husband allegedly saved his side chick as ‘Kamiti’.

This hilarious name choice was part of his foolproof ploy. The husband used it as an excuse to receive many late-night calls and texts.

“My husband’s phone kept receiving many sexy messages at night. When I confronted him he told me that they are just scam messages sent by Kamiti inmates,” said Margaret

The Kamiti messages excuse is not new to Kenyan women. Margaret knew that her husband must be cheating on her, and she decided to confront him to his parents.

I reported him to his parents-Margaret

However, the confrontation did not work in Margaret’s favour as the husband’s parents took to their son’s side. They went ahead to accuse her of being hard on their son.

“Wazazi wake walisema Niko spoilt tu Sana and also all I was doing ni kupea mtoto wao stress. Waliona nacreate issues za cheating only to gain attention.

“Their ignorance towards their son made me hire the services of a hacker. The hacker hacked my husband’s phone and connected his phone to his parents.

“The hacking made all the messages between my husband and his ‘clande’ to also show up on his parents’ phones,” continued Margaret.

Cheating
Infidelity in marriages is on the rise

It did not take long for the cheating husband to get caught pants down. He sent sexually suggesting messages to his side chick, which were automatically forwarded to his mother.

“My mother-in-law was so embarrassed by the messages. Her son was openly asking his mpango wa kando to come over for a sexual session.

“I finally got the evidence and proved to them that he was cheating on me. Plus, I also got my revenge on him,” said Margaret.

Cheating, a product of tech advancement

According to Kenyans, technological progress is to blame for infidelity in marriages. Social media apps make it easy to arrange and execute illicit sexual affairs.

Many dating apps are coming up every minute on the internet. Some do not even require dating. It is just sex.

Apps like Tagged and Tinder are used by married men and women to fish for sex-starved likeminded individuals.

Gone are the days when marriage was full of loyalty and trust. Enter the era of free sex and cheap one-night-stands.

Previous articleSteel wool in food: Kenyan women are slowly killing their unfaithful partners

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Steel wool in food: Kenyan women are slowly killing their unfaithful partners

Connie Mukenyi -
Steel wool seems to have more than just scrubbing purposes in Kenyan homes. Many Kenyan women are feeding their husband's meals full of the...
Read more
Entertainment

Wow! – Akothee, Vera Sidika’s video grinding on Eric Omondi hits 37 million views

Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning songbird Akothee, socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika and self-proclaimed King of Comedy in Africa Eric Omondi know how to get people talking about...
Read more
Entertainment

Stretch marks – Anita Nderu’s classy claps back at troll who tried to body shame her

Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Anita Nderu was not going to have any troll on social media get in her head after one tried to body shame...
Read more
15,395FansLike
3,412FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Cheating: Alisave Mpango wa Kando as ‘Kamiti’

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Cheating in marriages is something that is not new, especially in the 21st Century. A Roysambu woman is bitter after realizing her husband is...
Read more

Steel wool in food: Kenyan women are slowly killing their unfaithful partners

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Steel wool seems to have more than just scrubbing purposes in Kenyan homes. Many Kenyan women are feeding their husband's meals full of the...
Read more

Peter Kenneth advocates for total lock down as the only way to fight coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Former Gatanga Member of Parliament, Peter Kenneth has urged the government to opt for total lockdown. According to him, this is the only way...
Read more

6 million German army face-masks disappear in Kenya

News Stanley Kasee -
A German army shipment containing six million facemasks has been reported to have vanished in Kenya. German customs officials, in Berlin, said they are trying...
Read more

FKF fined by FIFA

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has fined Football Kenya Federation 4 Million as the cost incurred during the Adel Amrouche's arbitration procedures and...
Read more

NOCK, Government welcomes decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed has welcomed the move by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games over the...
Read more

Wow! – Akothee, Vera Sidika’s video grinding on Eric Omondi hits 37 million views

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning songbird Akothee, socialite and businesswoman Vera Sidika and self-proclaimed King of Comedy in Africa Eric Omondi know how to get people talking about...
Read more

Stretch marks – Anita Nderu’s classy claps back at troll who tried to body shame her

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Anita Nderu was not going to have any troll on social media get in her head after one tried to body shame...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke