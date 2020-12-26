Chimano excites Kenyans with dramatic reactions on Nikita Kering’s perfomance at Sol concert

Super talented vocalist Nikita Kering was one of the main performers at Sauti Sol’s virtual Christmas concert, held on December 25th.

Nikita gave one of the best performances at the show that Sauti Sol’s lead bass singer Chimano could not hold himself together.

Chimano sat quietly beside Nikita Kering as she sang her heart out, and her vocals completely stunned him. Chimano gave all sorts of dramatic facial expressions when he heard Nikita hit the catholic song ‘ave maria’ highest voice notes.

The bass vocalist got completely overwhelmed with emotions that he jumped up from his seat in surprise as Nikita sang. He seemed very shocked to hear such a powerful voice from such a young woman. At some point in the show, Chimano was wiping tears from his eyes.

Chimano’s surprise emotional reaction took Kenyans by surprise, with many rushing to Twitter to express their opinions as the concert unfolded.

Kenyans reactions

Many said that Chimano’s expressions were what made the show lovely. Others compared Nikita Kering’s voice with Chimathat of Whitney Houston, saying that she will be one of the most prominent Kenyan artists in the near future.

@davidlila Chimano’s look at Nikita did it for me at the Sauti Sol concert.

@georgiendira It was at this point that Chimano knew Nikita Kering was a force to reckon with.

@eldoretleo Nikita Kering bodied that Sauti Sol virtual concert, had Chimano smitten. She’s so underrated man!

@notmuthaura Chimano is almost reconsidering his sexuality because of Nikita Kering.

@kampupi Chimano anaangalia huyu dem ni kama ako ready to risk everything for her.

The Sauti Sol virtual Christmas concert was an apology to their fans for their recent failed concert, which caused many controversies.

All of Sol’s generation artists were present at the event, including; Nviiri the Storyteller and ‘peddi was mapenzi’ hitmaker Bensoul.

Other musicians who graced the show were Xenia Manasseh and Aaron Rimbui, who have been working closely with the band.

The boy band performed many of their popular songs throughout the years at the concert, starting from; lazizi, Suzanna, Awinja, Lesotho, Melanin Short and sweet, Midnight train, among many others.